Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2021 | 08:53
90 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Close Associate of Primary insider purchases ADRs

Cynthia Kukielski Spousal Trust, a Close Associate of Director of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro, Peter Kukielski, has on February 16, 2021 at 19:49 CET purchased 1,000 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Hydro at USD 5.01 per ADR and 2,000 ADRs in Hydro at USD 5.02 per ADR.

New holding is 3,000 ADRs.

The ADRs were purchased on OTCQX.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
