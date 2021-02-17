The "Europe Automotive Data Logger Market By Application, By Connection Type, By Channels, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automotive Data Logger Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The automotive data logger market is aiming for the implementation of electronic architecture in the latest vehicles to accomplish optimum efficiency. Many developed countries have witnessed the inclination towards the adoption of electric cars, but developing countries are preparing for the same trend. The shift to electric cars may lead to the increasingly automotive data logger market in the nearby future. Small-sized on-board automotive data loggers are installed in the vehicle in the connectors which collects, stores, and transforms the data about the vehicle route by using GPS, recording the conversation of the passengers, and utilizing diagnostics of technical conditions.

Developed countries have observed an inclination towards the adoption of electric cars. This trend is also followed by the developing region. This will support the growth for the automotive data logger market in the next few years. Moreover, key leaders of the market have shifted their objective towards the implementation of electronic architecture in the latest vehicles for more efficiency. This will contribute to the growth rate of the data logger market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of data acquisition system and a deficit of skilled workers acts as a restraint for the automotive data logger market.

In the vehicle, data logging plays an important role throughout the development process. Placing a data logger on the vehicle's electronic network for a larger period of time and analyzing the results is considered best practice. It helps in analyzing the performance data throughout ECU development or investigating periodic faults originated by individual components, when the vehicle is in use. More memory capacity of data logging devices is better for its use. Basically, the data of the automotive industry is generally in the context of RAID systems that are capable of holding terabytes of data. It is relevant in the autonomous vehicle situation where they test multi-radar, multi-video ADAS systems.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Post-Sales and Pre-Sales. Post- Sales Application is further segmented into ADAS Safety, Fleet Management, Automotive Insurance and Others. Based on Connection Type, the market is segmented into USB SD Card and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. Based on Channels, the market is segmented into CAN CAN FD, LIN, Ethernet and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Service Stations Government Bodies and OEM's. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), National Instruments Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Xilinx, Inc., Moog, Inc., Horiba Ltd., Racelogic Ltd., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd. and TTTech Group.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

Chapter 4. Europe Automotive Data Logger Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Automotive Data Logger Market by Connection Type

Chapter 6. Europe Automotive Data Logger Market by End User

Chapter 7. Europe Automotive Data Logger Market by Channels

Chapter 8. Europe Automotive Data Logger Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

National Instruments Corporation

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Xilinx, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Racelogic Ltd.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

TTTech Group

