NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in NIBE (31/21)

The following information is based on a press release from NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE) published on February 17, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of NIBE has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 11, 2021 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NIBE (NIBE). For Further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840644