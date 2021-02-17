Kaneka Eurogentec, a custom service and FDA inspected Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) received GMP accreditation by the Belgian ministry of health for the GMP manufacturing of messenger RNA (mRNA).

Kaneka Eurogentec:

A new GMP facility for active pharmaceutical ingredient production

The new facility audited and accredited by Belgian Authorities will allow the production and the purification of up to 10 g scale up to 1 Million doses of vaccine) of RNA for use in human clinical trials and commercial supply, with potential for expansion.

Strengthening Eurogentec's position as a leader in gene therapy

Dr. Lieven Janssens, Kaneka Eurogentec's President and CEO, said, "Manufacturing GMP mRNA complements perfectly our ongoing GMP DNA manufacturing activities providing a one-stop-shop offering Plasmid DNA, linearization and mRNA production.

It's definitely the ambition of Kaneka Eurogentec to become the world leading CDMO for mRNA, as we are already for the production of plasmid DNA.

Two mRNA contracts already signed

The expertise of the company for more than 25 years as CDMO for the manufacturing of GMP Biopharmaceuticals is recognized worldwide. Two customers have already signed for three mRNA sequences including for early phase COVID-19 clinical trials.

About Kaneka Eurogentec

Eurogentec was founded in 1985 as one of the first biotech companies in Belgium. Kaneka Eurogentec contributes to improving health and fighting diseases by supplying products and services to scientists involved in life science research, molecular diagnostics, and therapeutic developments. The Liège-based company is recognised as one of the major suppliers in the field of genomics and proteomics as well as a trusted Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) for the bio-production of pharmaceuticals (vaccines and medicines

In 2010, Eurogentec, renamed Kaneka Eurogentec in April 2017, became part of Kaneka Corporation, a large Japanese chemical company focusing on technology and innovation.

About Kaneka Corporation

Kaneka is an innovation-oriented chemical company. Traditionally the company has been active in polymers, fermentation, biotechnology and electronics, as well as other fields. Business activities now span a broad spectrum of markets ranging from plastics, EPS resins, chemicals and foodstuffs to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electrical and electronic materials and synthetic fibers. The life science related activities are currently one of the strategically important domains for Kaneka. The company has been a pioneer among Japanese chemical companies in establishing overseas operations, beginning in 1970 with a subsidiary in Belgium.

