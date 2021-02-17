Cyprus' Cablenet Taps OpenVault For Subscriber Insights

SaaS Marketing Dashboard to Boost Alignment Between Usage, Broadband Packages

HOBOKEN, N.J. and BERLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprus' Cablenet Communication Systems PLC has expanded its use of SaaS solutions from OpenVault and OpenVault Europe to increase customer satisfaction through better alignment of usage and broadband packages.

Cablenet is using OpenVault's Marketing Dashboard solution to help it work with consumers to identify broadband speeds that are most appropriate for individual subscribers' consumption patterns.

The agreement is the latest stage in a multiyear relationship between Cablenet and OpenVault, a leading provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, and its wholly owned subsidiary, OpenVault Europe. Cablenet previously had deployed OpenVault's Operations & Analytics, Policy and CommsPlus solutions to provide more visibility into network usage, to enable data-based network and traffic management, and to optimize communication with subscribers.

"Our commitment to provide all of our subscribers with download speeds starting from 100 Mbps or more is ensuring that every customer has a powerful technology foundation," said Panayiotis Kouloumbrides, Chief Core Networks Officer for Cablenet. "Expanding our agreement with OpenVault will help us work with customers who have demonstrated greater needs so that they can customize their speeds to match their individual usage."

"Cablenet has led the way in delivering faster services to its entire subscriber base," said Mark Trudeau, CEO of OpenVault and OpenVault Europe. "Our continued relationship will help them accelerate growth of a digital Cyprus in which subscribers can choose the technologies and solutions that will allow them to enjoy experiences that meet their expectations."

About Cablenet

Cablenet is the only independent alternative telecommunications provider in Cyprus offering Broadband, Fixed Telephony and Television services through its wholly owned cable infrastructure and Mobile Telephony.

For home use, Cablenet pioneers in broadband connectivity and offers Internet speeds that can reach up to 300Mbps. In addition to home services, Cablenet offers high quality services which have been developed based on the needs of all levels of business and corporate customers; whether these are small and medium enterprises or large corporations. Cablenet offers an extensive range of broadband internet access products (symmetric or asymmetric optical, coaxial cable, xDSL technology), Point-to-Multipoint WAN services both locally and internationally, Cloud services and fixed telephony services.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies' cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

