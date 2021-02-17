Anzeige
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
PR Newswire
17.02.2021 | 10:04
Andrew Dougall appointed Global Head Casualty at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

ZURICH, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Andrew Dougall as Global Head Casualty, effective 22 February 2021. In this leadership role, Mr. Dougall will be responsible for driving the success and overall profitability of the Bespoke Casualty portfolio globally. As well as leading a global team of underwriting experts, Mr. Dougall will work with the regional Casualty leads to uphold strong underwriting standards and ensure management and liability coverages are aligned to the needs of corporate customers. Additionally, Mr. Dougall will take on the role of Head Casualty & FinPro (Financial and Professional Liability) EMEA.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Andrew Dougall Global Head Casualty

Based in London, Mr. Dougall will report to Kera McDonald, Chief Underwriting Officer Bespoke.

"We're committed to the Casualty insurance market globally and I'm delighted to welcome Andrew to the team. He is a highly experienced Casualty and FinPro executive with outstanding technical underwriting knowledge, leadership skills and industry perspectives from across diverse geographies," said Ms. McDonald. "Andrew's deep understanding of our customers' needs and extensive broker relationships will be immensely valuable in developing and refining our underwriting performance in these important lines of business. I'm looking forward to working with Andrew and I'm confident that, under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our Casualty and FinPro presence and capability globally."

Mr. Dougall brings with him over two decades of underwriting and leadership experience, particularly in Casualty and Financial lines. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Alliance Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439482/Swiss_Re_Corporate_Solutions_Andrew_Dougall_Global_Head_Casualty.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
