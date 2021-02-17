The "United Kingdom (UK) Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the UK's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the UK's cards and payments industry, including

Current and forecast values for each market in the UK's cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

E-commerce market analysis

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the UK's cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Scope

To enhance competition and innovation in the banking and payments space, open banking was rolled out by the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) in January 2018. The service allows banks' customers to give other companies permission to securely access their accounts. Customers can also access a range of services from different types of companies regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The service covers personal and business current accounts, credit cards, and online e-money accounts. OBIE is an entity created by the UK's nine largest personal and small business current account providers, collectively known as CMA9: Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Santander, Danske Bank, HSBC, RBS, Bank of Ireland, Nationwide, and AIB Group. As of November 2020 there were 289 regulated open banking providers: 211 are third-party providers and 78 are account providers, which includes banks, building societies, and payment companies (also known as account servicing payment service providers).

The proliferation of digital-only banks has helped drive competition in the banking space, thus helping to boost debit card holding. Atom Bank was the first such bank, and its digital-only business model is also used by the likes of Starling Bank and Monzo. Monzo was launched in September 2016. As of December 24, 2020 it had 4.87 million customers. Netherlands-based challenger bank bunq launched in the UK in October 2019, while US-based JPMorgan Chase intends to launch a digital-only bank in the UK in the first quarter of 2021.

Retail payments authority Pay.UK launched the Request to Pay messaging service framework on May 29, 2020, enabling businesses and individuals to settle bills. The new framework comprises message standards, rules, as well as terms and conditions of Request to Pay services. The framework is designed to enable payment service providers to develop interoperable solutions. Companies can utilize the new framework to create Request to Pay propositions. This helps billers request payments for a bill instead of sending conventional invoices. Against each payment request, the payer can opt to pay part, the full amount, seek more time, decline a payment, or communicate with the requester. The service does not affect commercial arrangements between biller and payer it simply carries the request message, including details of how to pay it.

Key Topics Covered:

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure Regulation

