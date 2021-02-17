U.S. researchers are developing thin-film PV technologies to create lightweight solar sheets to support communication satellites and wirelessly transmit power to Earth-based receivers. A space-based solar array could include tens of millions of sheets, with a capacity of up to 800 MW.The University of Toledo has secured $12.5 million in funding from the U.S. Air Force to develop photovoltaic sheets for applications in space. The technology could be used to wirelessly transmit power to Earth-based receivers, or to communication satellites. The so-called "Photovoltaic Sheets for High-Specific-Power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...