Full-year revenues nudged up despite tough comparisons with the end of 2019 for the final quarter of last year. The inverter maker expects to log revenues of $385-405 million in the current three-month window.When Zvi Lando, chief executive of Israeli PV inverter company Solaredge said yesterday his company's fourth-quarter results were "reflective of strength in the U.S. residential market and record revenues from outside of Europe and the U.S., led by Australia," it is fair to assume he was referring to two encouraging developments. However, the figures paint a picture of a tough fourth quarter, ...

