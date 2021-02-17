Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group") announces that it intends to release its 2020 fourth quarter results on March 10, 2021 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on March 11, 2021. A PowerPoint presentation will be posted on Dexterra Group's website at www.dexterra.com on March 10, 2021 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until March 25, 2021 by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 6248.

About Dexterra Group Inc.

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: DXT) delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Dexterra Group, including its annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Drew Knight, CFO

Head office: 5915 Airport Rd., Suite 425 Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

dexterra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74656