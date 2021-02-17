Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: A2JQGB ISIN: GB00BG382L74 
DJ Hardman & Co Research: February 2021 Investor Forum Research for Tritax Eurobox Premium growth still offering premium yield 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: February 2021 Investor Forum Research for Tritax Eurobox Premium growth still offering premium 
yield 
17-Feb-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co February 2021 Investor Forum Research: Premium growth still offering premium yield 
Growth in demand for large, modern logistics real estate is accelerating. 12% of Continental European retail was via 
internet shopping in 2020. Savills quotes data projecting 15.3% this year. Onshoring and lengthening of supply chains 
add to the trend. Tritax EuroBox (EBOX) invests entirely in this sector. It capitalises on Tritax Group's extensive 
expertise in the sector (GBP5bn assets, including the eight year-old Tritax Big Box in the UK). Its prospective dividend 
yield is 4.2%. We calculate the dividend yield on the largest UK real estate stocks to be 3.9%, while the largest 
logistics real estate REIT, Segro, offers a historical dividend yield of 1.9%. 
Please click on the link below for the full report 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/february-2021-investor-forum/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
