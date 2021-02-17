Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: A2PEF7 ISIN: SE0012313302 Ticker-Symbol: 9T2 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
08:07 Uhr
0,287 Euro
-0,011
-3,69 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Confidence International AB (63/21)

Trading in Confidence International AB paid subscription units is to cease. The
last trading day is February 18, 2021. 

Short name:    CONF BTU    
---------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015346796
---------------------------
Orderbook ID:  213315      
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. 

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.
