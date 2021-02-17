Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Confidence International AB (63/21)

Trading in Confidence International AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is February 18, 2021. Short name: CONF BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346796 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213315 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.