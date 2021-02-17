The "Europe Behavioral Biometrics Market By Component, By Application, By Type, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Behavioral Biometrics Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The increasing usage of smartphones on a day-to-day basis for the purpose of entertainment, socializing, and work are continuously increasing the number of mobile applications for the delivery of these services. The successive increase in the usage of mobile applications and the rising exchange of data over the web is also leading to numerous privacy and security concerns.

Though, traditional authentication techniques like passwords and unlock patterns prove to be mostly ineffective when it comes to some advanced privacy and security threats. The trend is leading to the increased popularity of more advanced techniques like continuous authentication that is based on behavioral biometrics.

The remarkable increase in the number of online services, like e-Banks, webmail, and e-commerce, which authenticate users by a password and username, is being progressively exploited by identity thieves. The occurrence of an extra security layer shows to be significantly helpful in overcoming probable identity theft. Verification of users on the basis of their activities and dynamics on keystroke offers a greater potential as a supplementary biometric security layer. These factors are anticipated to boost the market over the foreseeable period.

The advent of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning (MI), and the increasing adoption of these technologies in authentication and identification application, could offer a potential growth opportunity for players of the market. Developers are progressively started adopting AI and machine learning in behavioral biometrics in order to develop identification, authentication, and verification products for improved security.

AI-driven behavioral biometrics are mostly used for the prevention of account takeover fraud across financial institutions. Progresses in the field of AI are assisting substantial improvements in the abilities of AI-driven behavioral biometrics, the rising adoption of which is anticipated to advance identification and authentication approaches.

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (EZMCOM, Inc.)

Mastercard, Inc. (NuData Security, Inc.)

BioCatch Ltd.

BehavioSec, Inc.

Plurilock Security Solutions, Inc.

SecuredTouch, Inc.

