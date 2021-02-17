Atmedia: Mediolanum International Funds Chooses Managed Services Solution From Alveo To Streamline Data Management And Improve Data Access And Analytics

DUBLIN, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Mediolanum International Funds Limited ("MIFL") has chosen PaSS - the buyside cloud-based managed service solution from Alveo - to automate data management and access to data for analytics.

PaSS allows MIFL to increase efficiency while providing a flexible and scalable data management solution. Alveo's managed services is rooted in deep domain knowledge and experience addressing customers' data onboarding, integration, and distribution challenges. PaSS can be used to flexibly address data management use-case requirements and specifically focuses on faster implementation timelines and ROI delivery. Through supplying-maintained feed integration, PaSS reduces both running costs, optimizes data sourcing and lowers the cost of change due to new data requirements or changes in sourcing.

Barry Noonan, Chief Information Officer, MIFL, said: "We are pleased to work with Alveo in managing our instrument market and reference data on the PaSS platform. We needed a scalable solution that could tap into different external data sources. As we focus on better returns for our clients, we require better access for our data scientists and need to ensure we are using high quality financial data".

Gary Appleby, Head of International Sales, Alveo said: "We are delighted to welcome MIFL to Alveo's growing customer base. MIFL is an innovative fund group that - like many other firms - faces increased data intensity in its investment operations. Using PaSS for data management allows our clients' teams to focus on value-added activities such as data analysis and optimization."

Alveo onboarded MIFL and delivered the transition to PaSS within a few months with no major issues. The solution for MIFL includes a host and run managed service offering for reference and pricing data, Alveo's new user experience Ops360 and integration to different third party outside sources as well as internal applications.

About Mediolanum International Funds Limited

Mediolanum International Funds Limited (MIFL) is the Irish asset management company of the Mediolanum Banking Group with €47 billion assets under management as of the end of December 2020 and over 60 funds under management. Mediolanum maintains a sole focus on its investors' needs, targeting the highest quality standards for their investment services. MIFL funds are available to all clients of the Mediolanum Group who number more than one million and are advised by over 5,400 Family Bankers® in Italy, Spain, and Germany, as well as to several institutional investors. Its proprietary product development process (MedInSynC®) is designed to develop and manage in-house tailored solutions to meet clients' needs. MIFL is also well known for its innovative technology agenda, its substantial investments and expertise in the area of AI (artificial intelligence/machine learning) and more recently robotics (RPAs). Mediolanum International Funds Limited is registered in Ireland. Registered office: The Exchange, George's Dock, Dublin 1, Ireland. Mediolanum International Funds Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as a MiFID Investment Firm and a UCITS and AIFM Management Company.

For more information see https://www.mifl.ie/

About Alveo

Alveo is the leader in market data integration and analytics solutions for financial services. Focused on optimizing data flows for business user self-service, we provide cloud-native data aggregation and data quality management that enables clients to easily access trusted data while maximizing their data ROI.

Through our managed services, we ensure that clients can smoothly onboard, prepare and validate data for use in operations, trading, investment management, pricing, risk, reporting and machine learning.

We service a global client base and our award-winning technology provides easy integration into business user workflows and a proven platform for advanced analytics. Through combining deep domain expertise with latest open-source technologies, we help financial institutions ensure high quality data, optimize market data cost and maximize productivity.

For more information see https://www.alveotech.com

