Jetcraft, the world leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is celebrating the completion of the world's first transaction of a pre-owned Embraer Praetor 600.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005055/en/

The world's first transaction of a pre-owned Embraer Praetor 600. (Photo: Business Wire)

The sale of the super-midsize jet completes a landmark triple crown for Jetcraft, after the company facilitated transactions for the first pre-owned Gulfstream G500, and one of the first pre-owned Bombardier Global 7500s not long after certification.

Chad Anderson, President at Jetcraft, says: "The Praetor 600 is one of the world's newest, and most disruptive private jets, capable of flying further than any other super-midsize with non-stop travel between London to New York, or Oslo to Dubai.

"As we continue to see fresh innovations from OEMs, we're witnessing a step-change in ownership patterns. Some buyers are seeking to quickly upgrade their aircraft to the latest model, meaning a pre-owned jet can now be available a year or two after its original certification."

The Praetor 600 transaction builds upon positive momentum for the company. Jetcraft's 2020 sales were consistent with previous years despite the challenging circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw an essential halt in aircraft sales during Q2.

Anderson adds: "We're seeing a pent-up demand for travel, with a healthy number of sale acquisition and trade-in enquiries already this year, buoyed by growing market confidence.

"With business aviation utilization currently the closest it's been to pre-Covid-19 levels, we're equally enthused about the prospect of new entrants to our industry, who are beginning their path to aircraft ownership by first experiencing air charter, jet-card or fractional solutions. We're ready to support them when they want to take the next step to owning their own plane."

ENDS

To view Jetcraft's current inventory, visit www.jetcraft.com/inventory.

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company's unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005055/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact 8020 Communications.

Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com

Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380