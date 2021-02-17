In Vitro Study, Showing Suction Force Correlates with Reperfusion in Hard Clots, Published in Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Data from an in vitro study of Anaconda Biomed's Advanced Neurovascular AccessTM (ANA) Catheter System to treat ischemic stroke have been published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery by investigators at Barcelona's Hospital Vall d'Hebron.1

Researchers evaluated the suction force and aspiration flow generated by the ANA Catheter device and compared them with other neurovascular catheters used with stent retrievers. The study found that, despite lower aspiration flow, the ANA Catheter showed a substantially higher suction force than other thrombectomy devices especially with hard, fibrin-rich clots.

The results help explain the high rate of reperfusion shown in early results from the multi-center SOLONDA ("SOL"itaire in combination with the ANA Catheter system manufactured by Anac"ONDA") trial, published in December 2020 in the Journal of Neuroradiology. The 125-patient prospective study is designed to assess system safety and reperfusion, measured using the modified treatment in cerebral infarction (mTICI) score.

The first 35 consecutive patients in the study showed a successful reperfusion rate of 91.4%, a rate of complete reperfusion of 65.7% and first-pass complete recanalization of 42.9%.2

"Early results from SOLONDA showed promisingly high rates of first-pass complete reperfusion," said Dr. Marc Ribo, of the Dept. of Neurology at the Hospital Vall d'Hebron and an investigator in the SOLONDA trial. "Results from our in vitro study help explain those high reperfusion rates for the ANA Catheter."

Anaconda's investigational ANA Catheter System consists of unique, funnel-shaped delivery and aspiration catheters to be used in combination with a stent retriever. When deployed, the funnel self-expands and directly conforms to artery diameters of up to 5mm. It is designed to restrict flow and allow full thrombus extraction with limited fragmentation. The SOLONDA study aims to validate earlier testing that achieved statistically significant improvement in revascularization rates at both first and third pass.

"Vall d'Hebron's early results in SOLONDA fulfilled our expectations for the safety and efficacy of the ANA System," said Francois Salmon, CEO of Anaconda Biomed. "The results from this latest study are further confirmation of the system's potential to benefit physicians and patients."

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is a medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation thrombectomy systems to treat ischemic stroke. Its flagship product is the Advanced Thrombectomy System. Anaconda Biomed has received funding from leading life science investment firms Ysios Capital, Omega Funds, Innogest, Asabys Partners, and Banco Sabadell and private investors. The company has also received public support from Enisa, CDTI (Neotec), Ministry of Science Innovation (Emplea and Retos), ACCIÓ (Nuclis) and EIT Health public grants. The ANA Catheter System is an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States or the European Union. For more information, visit https://anaconda.bio/.

