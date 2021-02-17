Company reports record results and proposes dividend increase
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2020.
Highlights for fourth quarter 2020 include:
- Total revenue of $1.35 billion, a 23% increase over the prior year quarter, led by robust growth in the marine, fitness and outdoor segments
- Gross margin of 58.5% compared to 58.0% in the prior year quarter
- Operating margin improved to 27.5% compared to 25.1% in the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $371 million, increasing 34% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP EPS was $1.73 and pro forma EPS(1) was $1.73, representing 34% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter
- Added pregnancy tracking to Garmin Connect, providing innovative new tools to women who want to remain fit and healthy during pregnancy
- Expanded our reach in the recreational diving market with the launch of the new Descent Mk2i, our first dive watch featuring air integration in combination with the T1 tank transmitter
- Garmin Autoland was named one of 2020's greatest innovations by Popular Science and won a Top Flight Award from Aviation International News
- Recently announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of GEOS Worldwide Limited, a leading provider of emergency monitoring and response services for customers around the globe
Highlights for fiscal year 2020 include:
- Fifth consecutive year of revenue and operating income growth
- Record consolidated revenue of $4.19 billion, an 11% increase
- Gross margin of 59.3% compared to 59.5% in the prior year
- Operating margin of 25.2% consistent with the prior year
- Record operating income of $1.05 billion, increasing 11% over the prior year
- GAAP EPS was $5.17 and pro forma EPS(1) was $5.14, representing 16% growth over the prior year pro forma EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
YoY
December 26,
December 28,
YoY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
1,351,405
1,102,233
23
4,186,573
3,757,505
11
Fitness
470,811
372,520
26
1,317,498
1,047,527
26
Outdoor
411,935
294,819
40
1,128,081
917,567
23
Aviation
156,969
193,143
(19
622,820
735,458
(15
Marine
171,579
115,779
48
657,848
508,850
29
Auto
140,111
125,972
11
460,326
548,103
(16
Gross margin
58.5
58.0
59.3
59.5
Operating income
27.5
25.1
25.2
25.2
GAAP diluted EPS
$1.73
$1.89
(8
$5.17
$4.99
4
Pro forma diluted EPS (1)
$1.73
$1.29
34
$5.14
$4.45
16
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"In a year filled with unimaginable challenges, Garmin delivered record revenue and profits," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "Strong demand for active lifestyle products fueled our growth, and we expect these trends to continue into 2021. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in 2020 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of the new year."
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 26% in the fourth quarter driven by strong demand for advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross margin and operating margin were 53% and 27%, respectively, resulting in 75% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched the Tacx Boost, a powerful indoor trainer that is easy-to-use and features a magnetic brake, realistic ride-feel and manual resistance control for cyclists of all levels.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 40% in the fourth quarter across all categories led by strong demand for adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 66% and 43%, respectively, resulting in 55% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched the Mk2i dive watch and T1 tank transmitter adding air integration to our growing lineup of dive electronics.
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment declined 19% in the fourth quarter due to fewer shipments to OEM customers and reduced contributions from ADS-B products. Gross margin and operating margin were 73% and 21%, respectively. During the quarter, we introduced smart rudder bias technology into GFC 600 autopilot systems for select twin engine aircraft, providing control assistance to the pilot in the event of an engine failure.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 48% in the fourth quarter across multiple categories led by chartplotters. Gross margin and operating margin were 56% and 24%, respectively, resulting in 92% operating income growth. We recently updated our mid-range GPSMAP chartplotter series with higher resolution displays and more processing power, and we launched the all new StrikerTM Vivid series with enhanced color depth in an entry level fishfinder.
Auto:
Revenue from the auto segment grew 11% during the fourth quarter primarily driven by OEM programs and growth in consumer specialty categories. Gross margin was 42%, and we recorded an operating loss of $12 million in the quarter driven by investments in OEM programs. We recently introduced the new RV 1090 GPS navigator with a new 10-inch high resolution touchscreen display, which further expands our reach in the growing market for recreational vehicles.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $420 million, a 16% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 23%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs and other expenses related to auto OEM programs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15%, driven primarily by information technology costs and personnel related expenses. Advertising decreased 2%.
The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was 14.8%. Excluding $11 million of income tax expense due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets associated with Switzerland tax reform, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.0% compared to 15.5% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $387 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $117 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.98 billion.
(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.
2021 Guidance (2)
We expect full year 2021 revenue of approximately $4.6 billion with growth in all segments. We expect our full year pro forma EPS to be approximately $5.15 based upon gross margin of approximately 59.2%, operating margin of approximately 23.5% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 10.5%.
2021 Guidance
Segment
2021 Revenue
Revenue
~$4.6B
Fitness
~10%
Gross Margin
~59.2%
Outdoor
~10%
Operating Margin
~23.5%
Aviation
~5%
Pro forma Tax Rate
~10.5%
Marine
~15%
Pro forma EPS
~$5.15
Auto
~5%
(2)
See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures
Dividend Recommendation:
The board of directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 4, 2021, a cash dividend in the amount of $2.68 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:
|
Dividend Date
Record Date
$s per share
June 30, 2021
June 15, 2021
$0.67
September 30, 2021
September 15, 2021
$0.67
December 31, 2021
December 15, 2021
$0.67
March 31, 2022
March 15, 2022
$0.67
In addition, the board has established March 31, 2021 as the payment date and March 15, 2021 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.61 per share, per the prior approval at the 2020 annual shareholders' meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.61 per share were made on June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 16, 2022 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2021 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products launches, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2020 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 26, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, Descent and Tacx are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Garmin SubWave, and Striker, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
1,351,405
1,102,233
4,186,573
3,757,505
Cost of goods sold
560,422
462,777
1,705,237
1,523,529
Gross profit
790,983
639,456
2,481,336
2,233,976
Advertising expense
61,135
62,648
151,166
164,456
Selling, general and administrative expense
158,910
138,280
570,245
518,568
Research and development expense
199,672
162,005
705,685
605,366
Total operating expense
419,717
362,933
1,427,096
1,288,390
Operating income
371,266
276,523
1,054,240
945,586
Other income (expense):
Interest income
6,744
13,069
37,002
52,817
Foreign currency gains (losses)
12,627
(4,230
2,825
(16,799
Other income
828
2,051
9,343
5,618
Total other income (expense)
20,199
10,890
49,170
41,636
Income before income taxes
391,465
287,413
1,103,410
987,222
Income tax provision (benefit)
57,918
(73,379
111,086
34,736
Net income
333,547
360,792
992,324
952,486
Net income per share:
Basic
1.74
1.90
5.19
5.01
Diluted
1.73
1.89
5.17
4.99
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,278
190,165
191,085
189,931
Diluted
192,303
191,225
191,895
190,899
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
December 26,
December 28,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,458,442
1,027,567
Marketable securities
387,642
376,463
Accounts receivable, net
849,469
706,763
Inventories
762,084
752,908
Deferred costs
20,145
25,105
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
191,569
169,044
Total current assets
3,669,351
3,057,850
Property and equipment, net
855,539
728,921
Operating lease right-of-use assets
94,626
63,589
Restricted cash
306
71
Marketable securities
1,131,175
1,205,475
Deferred income taxes
245,455
268,518
Noncurrent deferred costs
16,510
23,493
Intangible assets, net
828,566
659,629
Other assets
189,845
159,253
Total assets
7,031,373
6,166,799
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
258,885
240,831
Salaries and benefits payable
181,937
128,426
Accrued warranty costs
42,643
39,758
Accrued sales program costs
109,891
112,578
Deferred revenue
86,865
94,562
Accrued advertising expense
31,950
35,142
Other accrued expenses
149,817
110,461
Income taxes payable
68,585
56,913
Dividend payable
233,644
217,262
Total current liabilities
1,164,217
1,035,933
Deferred income taxes
116,844
114,754
Noncurrent income taxes
92,810
105,771
Noncurrent deferred revenue
49,934
67,329
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
75,958
49,238
Other liabilities
15,494
278
Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued, 191,571
17,979
17,979
Additional paid-in capital
1,880,354
1,835,622
Treasury stock
(320,016
(345,040
Retained earnings
3,754,372
3,229,061
Accumulated other comprehensive income
183,427
55,874
Total stockholders' equity
5,516,116
4,793,496
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
7,031,373
6,166,799
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
Operating Activities:
Net income
992,324
952,486
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
78,121
71,921
Amortization
48,594
34,254
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,799
(233
Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses
(9,873
18,663
Deferred income taxes
6,931
(88,358
Stock compensation expense
80,885
63,400
Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities
(1,392
(799
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
(108,859
(123,401
Inventories
28,726
(170,169
Other current and non-current assets
(33,690
(86,073
Accounts payable
1,447
26,192
Other current and non-current liabilities
87,761
36,660
Deferred revenue
(25,211
(11,032
Deferred costs
11,973
9,335
Income taxes payable
(20,671
(34,297
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,135,267
698,549
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(185,401
(118,031
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,977
529
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,065
(2,377
Purchase of marketable securities
(1,052,640
(789,352
Redemption of marketable securities
1,126,253
758,774
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(148,648
(300,289
Net cash used in investing activities
(260,524
(450,746
Financing activities:
Dividends
(450,631
(417,264
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
15,201
27,122
Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(26,330
(25,886
Net cash used in financing activities
(461,760
(416,028
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
18,127
(5,942
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
431,110
(174,167
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,027,638
1,201,805
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year
1,458,748
1,027,638
The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Auto
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Marine
Total
Consumer
Auto
Total
13-Weeks Ended December 26, 2020
Net sales
470,811
411,935
156,969
171,579
140,111
78,552
61,559
1,351,405
Gross profit
250,603
270,627
114,237
96,347
59,169
41,516
17,653
790,983
Operating income
128,809
179,028
33,718
41,530
(11,819
15,836
(27,655
371,266
13-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019
Net sales
372,520
294,819
193,143
115,779
125,972
88,868
37,104
1,102,233
Gross profit
179,799
194,601
137,537
68,935
58,584
41,945
16,639
639,456
Operating income
73,490
115,701
62,778
21,663
2,891
14,788
(11,897
276,523
52-Weeks Ended December 26, 2020
Net sales
1,317,498
1,128,081
622,820
657,848
460,326
275,493
184,833
4,186,573
Gross profit
697,539
739,777
453,008
384,450
206,562
139,864
66,698
2,481,336
Operating income
318,884
441,085
137,203
175,724
(18,656
41,464
(60,120
1,054,240
52-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019
Net sales
1,047,527
917,567
735,458
508,850
548,103
365,511
182,592
3,757,505
Gross profit
532,604
598,443
543,385
302,949
256,595
172,218
84,377
2,233,976
Operating income
191,858
334,041
252,943
109,876
56,868
63,299
(6,431
945,586
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
YoY
December 26,
December 28,
YoY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
1,351,405
1,102,233
23%
4,186,573
3,757,505
11%
Americas
595,720
528,362
13%
1,968,080
1,817,770
8%
EMEA
536,822
407,908
32%
1,579,749
1,350,533
17%
APAC
218,863
165,963
32%
638,744
589,202
8%
EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa
APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate
(In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
ETR(1)
ETR(1)
ETR(1)
ETR(1)
U.S GAAP income tax provision (benefit)
57,918
14.8%
(73,379
(25.5)%
111,086
10.1%
34,736
3.5%
Pro forma discrete tax items:
Uncertain Tax Reserve Release (2)
14,308
Switzerland deferred tax assets (3)
(11,016
117,989
(11,016
117,989
Pro forma income tax provision
46,902
12.0%
44,610
15.5%
114,378
10.4%
152,725
15.5%
(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14.3 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.
(3) In fourth quarter 2019, a $118 million income tax benefit was recognized resulting from the revaluation and step-up of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of Switzerland Federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform and related transitional measures. In fourth quarter 2020, certain Switzerland deferred tax assets related to the Switzerland tax reform transitional measures were revalued resulting in an $11 million income tax expense. The impact of the revaluation of these Switzerland deferred tax assets is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.
The net release of other uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $31.1 million and $28.9 million in the 52 weeks ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net income
333,547
360,792
992,324
952,486
Foreign currency gains losses (1)
(12,627
4,230
(2,825
16,799
Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses (2)
1,513
(657
293
(2,599
Pro forma discrete tax items (3)
11,016
(117,989
(3,292
(117,989
Pro forma net income
333,449
246,376
986,500
848,697
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
1.74
1.90
5.19
5.01
Diluted
1.73
1.89
5.17
4.99
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
1.74
1.30
5.16
4.47
Diluted
1.73
1.29
5.14
4.45
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,278
190,165
191,085
189,931
Diluted
192,303
191,225
191,895
190,899
(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 12.0% and 10.4% for the 13-weeks and fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, respectively, and the pro forma effective tax rate of 15.5% for the 13-weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.
(3) The 2019 and 2020 discrete tax items are discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
435,818
234,379
1,135,267
698,549
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(48,329
(26,562
(185,401
(118,031
Free Cash Flow
387,489
207,817
949,866
580,518
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2021 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.01 per share for the 52-weeks ended December 26, 2020.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2021 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
