Companies are continually looking to increase revenue and profit. This was particularly pronounced in 2020 and led to an increase in the already growing demand for 'Decision Intelligence'; software that embeds AI into decision making to drive commercial performance.

Sophisticated AI-enabled decision making was previously only available to a handful of companies, such as tech giants Google, Amazon and Netflix. Peak's Decision Intelligence software levels the tech playing field, enabling a broader range of companies to adopt AI to drive commercial performance across sectors including retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing.

Peak's revenues doubled in 2020, with new customer wins in Europe, the USA, Middle East, and India.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Peak has raised a $21 million Series B funding round led by venture capital firm Oxx, with participation from existing investors MMC Ventures and Praetura Ventures, and new investor Arete. This brings Peak's total funding raised to date to $43 million.

AI adoption in businesses saw a rapid acceleration in 2020 as companies looked for new ways to boost sales and maximize profits. This is especially true for the many firms prioritizing digital transformation in the wake of evolving consumer demands, the continued e-commerce boom and the global pandemic.

Peak's software enables companies across sectors including retail, consumer goods and manufacturing to embed AI into the core of their decision making and operations. This commercial application of AI to optimize business performance is something Peak calls Decision Intelligence. Peak has seen rapid growth over the past 12 months with revenues doubling thanks to new customer wins in Europe, the USA, Middle East, and India.

Peak's Decision Intelligence software allows a broader range of companies to access these supercharged technologies that were previously only accessible to a select few, such as tech giants Google, Amazon and Netflix. With Peak, businesses of all sizes are empowered to make great decisions with the help of AI across their sales, marketing, demand management, and supply chains. With a mission to enable businesses to do great things with their data, Peak's customers have seen transformational results, including examples such as a 5% increase in total company revenues, a doubling of return on advertising spend, a 12% reduction in inventory holdings, and a 5% reduction in supply chain costs. These gains are adding millions to the top and bottom line of companies using Peak's Decision Intelligence software.

This latest funding will fuel an ambitious global expansion to meet strong demand, with new offices opening in both the USA and India, as well as continued R&D investment in Peak's Decision Intelligence software. As a result, Peak is planning to create 130 new jobs globally in the coming year. As part of the round, Oxx's Richard Anton also joins the board.

Richard Potter, co-founder and CEO at Peak

"It's becoming impossible to run a business without AI. Modern businesses are complex and operate in an ever-changing world. Making critical decisions without AI would be like driving a Formula 1 car while wearing a blindfold.

AI enables businesses to make consistently great decisions, faster and more accurately than ever before. Yet until recently this power was only in the hands of a select few. Our software empowers day-to-day decision makers across businesses, and we're proud to be working with household names such as PrettyLittleThing, KFC, and PepsiCo, and other industry leaders like Marshalls and Speedy Hire.

We're delighted to have secured this new funding in an oversubscribed round. The financing and Oxx's support will further catalyse our growth and expansion plans, and will help us empower many more businesses worldwide with Decision Intelligence over the coming years."

Richard Anton, General Partner at Oxx

"Richard and the excellent Peak team have a compelling vision to optimize entire businesses through Decision Intelligence and they're delivering real-world benefits to a raft of household name customers already. The pandemic has meant digitization is no longer a choice; it's a requirement. Peak has made it easier for businesses to get started and see rapid results from AI-enabled decision making. We are delighted to support Peak on their way to becoming the category-defining global leader in Decision Intelligence."

Ollie Richards, Partner at MMC Ventures

"The opportunity for Peak to lead the Decision Intelligence category cannot be overstated. It has been a privilege to support the team and work with Richard over the last few years, and the company continues to generate impressive growth metrics, fantastic customer adoption while building out a world-class team."

About Peak

Peak powers great commercial decision making for the smartest companies in the world with its AI software. Peak's pioneering Decision Intelligence software embeds AI across sales, marketing, planning and supply chains to accelerate revenues and profits. Headquartered in Manchester (UK), Peak's customer base includes PrettyLittleThing, KFC, PepsiCo, Marshalls and Speedy Hire. Peak's customers have seen transformational results, including a 5% increase in total company revenues, a doubling of return on advertising spend, 12% reduction in inventory holdings and a 5% reduction in supply chain costs.

Peak has been named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' for AI in retail, and was also named in The Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For 2020 with the Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes extraordinary levels of employee engagement. Peak is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, and is ISO 27001 accredited.

About Oxx

Oxx is a specialist SaaS venture capital fund, backing Europe and Israel's most promising B2B SaaS scale-ups from Series A and beyond. Oxx funds a small but select group of category-defining SaaS leaders with absolute dedication to the success of each company. Oxx's diverse team of SaaS experts support companies in global expansion, scaling commercial operations and perfecting their growth engine. Headquartered in London and Stockholm, Oxx was founded by Richard Anton and Mikael Johnsson in 2017.

About MMC Ventures

MMC funds and helps scale technology companies that are transforming today's markets. It has been backing transformative tech companies from the Seed and Series A stage since 2000. MMC commits to a deep understanding of each company's underlying technology and business model to help make better decisions and be more effective partners. Transformative technology companies MMC has backed to date include Gousto, Interactive Investor, NewVoiceMedia, Current Health, Signal AI, Bloom Wild and Peak.

