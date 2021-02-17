DJ HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 17-Feb-2021 / 14:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia February 17, 2021 HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference call on February 17, 2021. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting. The Board of Directors considered and adopted the Financial plan (budget) 2021. Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: ROM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93760 EQS News ID: 1169023 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 06:31 ET (11:31 GMT)