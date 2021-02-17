Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
09:07 Uhr
3,300 Euro
+0,020
+0,61 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.02.2021 | 13:04
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

DJ HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 
17-Feb-2021 / 14:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
Moscow, Russia 
February 17, 2021 
 
HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting 
 
HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference 
call on February 17, 2021. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting. 
The Board of Directors considered and adopted the Financial plan (budget) 2021. 
 
Contacts: 
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and 
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater 
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of 
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global 
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US40425X4079 
Category Code:  ROM 
TIDM:           HMSG 
LEI Code:       254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
                3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93760 
EQS News ID:    1169023 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 06:31 ET (11:31 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.