Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2021 | 13:05
NEO Finance AB: A subsidiary of NEO FINANCE, AB - the operator of the crowdfunding platform FinoMark - is now accepting applications for business loans

The rapidly expanding alternative financing market has been supplemented by a
new participant - FinoMark, UAB, legal entity code - 305538582, registered
office address Ulonu st. 5, LT-08240 Vilnius, (hereinafter referred to as
FinoMark), 100% of the shares of which belong to NEO Finance, AB. 

FinoMark has been included in the Public List of Crowdfunding Platform
Operators maintained by the Bank of Lithuania since 01/02/2021, and since
17/02/2021 has announced the start of accepting applications for business
loans. 

For business lending market participants, FinoMark aims to be in the middle of
the market with existing pricing and to be a choice between banks and other
alternative lending companies. This business strategy of the platform operator
enables businesses of all sizes to borrow from 6% percent per annum. 

Applications for business financing can be submitted on the FinoMark website
www.finomark.lt. 



NEO Finance, AB

Head of Administration
Aiva Remeikiene
Email: aiva@neofinance.com
