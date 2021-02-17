Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2021 | 13:05
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kinnevik due to extra distribution (32/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB
(Kinnevik) published on February 17, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
planned for April 29, 2021, approves an extra distribution through a split
redemption, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive approximately 0.195
Zalando SE (ZEL) shares for every one (1) Kinnevik share held. Distribution is
expected to be carried out in the second quarter of 2021. Further details are
yet to be decided. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return futures/forwards in Kinnevik (KINA, KINB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840670
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
