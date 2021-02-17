NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kinnevik due to extra distribution (32/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on February 17, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 29, 2021, approves an extra distribution through a split redemption, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive approximately 0.195 Zalando SE (ZEL) shares for every one (1) Kinnevik share held. Distribution is expected to be carried out in the second quarter of 2021. Further details are yet to be decided. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Kinnevik (KINA, KINB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840670