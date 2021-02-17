Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Launches New EDS3000 Serial-to-Ethernet Servers, Bringing Affordable Remote IoT Device Management

Expands Lantronix's IoT Offerings for Industrial and Medical Industries

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced its new EDS3000 family of serial-to-Ethernet device servers. Ideal for industrial and medical applications, the EDS3000PR and EDS3000PS expands Lantronix's family of external modules designed for the Industrial IoT industry, delivering affordable remote device management capabilities.



"With faster adoption of industrial automation, renewed interest in private networks and increasing demand for remote environments, Lantronix is leading the charge by offering a new family of serial-to-Ethernet device servers that will enable its customers to expand connected technologies in today's changing world," said Xavier Dupont, senior director, Mobility Solutions at Lantronix.

Lantronix's EDS3000 series delivers next-generation hybrid Ethernet terminal/multi serial port device server connectivity for easy remote access and management of virtually any IT/networking equipment or edge devices. Ideal for devices such as medical equipment, POS terminals or security equipment, the 1U rack-mountable EDS3000PR offers eight, 16 or 32 ports while the sleek, compact EDS000PS offers eight to 16 ports and is ideal for desktop or wall-mount, making it perfect for medical or other high visibility installations.

The EDS3000 series features:

Centralized Device Management Platform, which enables users to monitor, manage and control devices from anywhere and at any time with the ready-to-use software platform web application. The easy-to-use platform provides software-defined automation with zero-touch provisioning across all of your devices and the capture of device telemetry data for event management and analytics.

Comprehensive Device Security Framework that delivers an unprecedented level of intelligence and safety with SSL/TLS, AES and SSH built in. EDS provides enterprise-level security, allowing safe remote access and management from practically anywhere. Lantronix core software carries 30 years of 'data-center grade' protection, so each networked device has the same level of security as corporate data center equipment and provides robust defenses to hostile Internet attacks.

Easy Configuration with Windows-based Lantronix Provisioning Manager, which can be used locally or remotely with the Lantronix cloud-based ConsoleFlow device management platform. A "Cisco-like" command-line interface (CLI) simplifies configuration and control, making it easier to integrate edge devices or data center equipment into the network. The EDS3000 device servers leverage the Lantronix Com Port Redirector virtualization software, allowing existing applications to work with the EDS with no code modifications.

Quick connection to any device with a serial port to the network using robust SSH or SSL enterprise-level security.

With this recent launch of the EDS3000 family, Lantronix continues to offer its customers solutions for a variety of industries who need serial-to-Ethernet devices servers, medical and IoT gateways. To view our complete portfolio of external modules, click here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix's portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix's services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers' needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixIncor connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

