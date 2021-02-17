GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs First Distribution Agreement in Australia for its Swiss Hosted Sekur.com Secure Email and Secure Messaging Security and Privacy Application Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:A2PN34) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has signed its first distribution agreement for its Sekur secure communications solution, in the Commonwealth of Australia, as part of a broader strategy to expand in Australia and New Zealand.

GlobeX Data, through its Australia representative, has signed a referral agreement with an IT Managed Service Provider in order to start sales of its Sekur secure communications solution in the Sydney area. The referral agreement marks the official start of sales efforts in Australia through MSPs (Managed Service Providers) in the country. The Company plans to sign some other larger distributors specializing in the financial sector, as Australia has suffered in the past year, several high-profile cyber-attacks and cyber hacks are becoming more and more prevalent in the country and several government and non-government sectors have been hit hard by cyber-attacks and BEC attacks (Business Email Compromise). Some of the attacks included the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) as mentioned in this article. According to another article Australia is under attack by foreign spies and faces a greater espionage threat than at the height of the Cold War.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very pleased to start building valuable relationships with IT service providers and distributors in Australia. Our office has been open in Sydney since September, and we are finally coming out of the COVID-19 lockdowns and seeing increased activity in Sydney and Melbourne. We have had several virtual meetings with executives from various industries and this referral agreement is one of many more that we will announce in the coming months, as we make Australia a key geographic revenue generating region for GlobeX. The next step for us is to focus on several key industries, such as financial, legal, energy and mining industries. We expect to generate revenues in Australia in the coming months and keep growing the business there and eventually expand to New Zealand by 2022. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer, secure voice and video conferencing, and secure email through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. With security and privacy becoming a major concern in Australia, and the new WhatsApp rules to share all users' data with Facebook, we have seen an increase in demand and inquiries for our secure and private communications solutions in particular, and we plan to help all businesses in Australia to keep their data and communications safe from data miners and hackers."

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



