Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTC PINK: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on developing next generation psilocybin-inspired medicines and related technologies, is pleased to announce that it has applied to the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Currently, the Company trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol "MSSTF". The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "MSET", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "9DF".

The OTCQB offers early-stage and developing companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with low cost and complexity. Investors benefit from convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure.

"The OTCQB is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience and an important milestone in growth. It will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders, particularly those in the United States, while growing our exposure to a much broader investing community," said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. "It is important that the Mindset investment opportunity is easily accessible to US investors seeking to participate in the promising future of psychedelic medicine."

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

