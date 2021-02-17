SilverSun Technologies, Inc.: SilverSun Technologies Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

SWK Technologies Subsidiary Named to CRN's 2021 MSP500 Elite 150

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc. (SWK), has been named to the 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers who have cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs such as SWK Technologies play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

"We're proud to be named to the CRN MSP500 Elite 150 for the fifth consecutive year," said Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK. "Our team has done a remarkable job during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the "work-from-home" paradigm has become part of every company's reality over this past year, our Managed Cloud Services division has ensured that our customers can in fact work remotely, accessing their data and mission critical applications safely and securely from both home and the road. This has enabled these companies to effectively work and collaborate remotely while simultaneously maintaining the health and safety of their employees. Whether in cybersecurity, application hosting, business continuity, disaster recovery or helpdesk, the SWK team enables the success of our customers by helping them realize value for their IT investments each and every day."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and can be found online at www.CRN.division com/msp500 .

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the cloud. As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated Managed Cloud Services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

