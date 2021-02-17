Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Discovers New In-Pit Mineralization at Eskay Creek Including 4.80 g/t AuEq over 30.50 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. The Company has also recently completed a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program at Eskay Creek and is awaiting results. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights
New 21C-HW Zone:
- 4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692)
- 4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780)
21C Zone:
- 3.87 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (3.96 g/t AuEq) over 24.70 m (SK-20-721)
- 2.69 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag (3.09 g/t AuEq) over 33.92 m (SK-20-735)
- 3.20 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag (4.31 g/t AuEq) over 29.35 m (SK-20-748)
21E Zone:
- 3.34 g/t Au, 160 g/t Ag (5.48 g/t AuEq) over 24.50 m (SK-20-742)
- 5.68 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag (6.18 g/t AuEq) over 28.02 m (SK-20-752)
- 4.11 g/t Au, 164 g/t Ag (6.30 g/t AuEq) over 28.09 m (SK-20-757)
- 3.85 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 26.10 m (SK-20-759)
- 2.49 g/t Au, 213 g/t Ag (5.34 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-763)
- 3.14 g/t Au, 114 g/t Ag (4.65 g/t AuEq) over 40.89 m (SK-20-764)
21B, HW Zones:
- 3.92 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag (4.27 g/t AuEq) over 25.00 m (SK-20-754)
- 5.35 g/t Au, 113 g/t Ag (6.86 g/t AuEq) over 15.50 m (SK-20-773)
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
New In-Pit Mineralization Discovered Above the 21C Zone
Situated within the open-pit contemplated by the Company's 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment, a previously unrecognized zone of mineralization has been discovered above the 21C Zone. Examples of this recently drilled mineralization (21C-HW Zone) include 4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780), 4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692), and 1.39 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag (1.49 g/t AuEq) over 29.25 m (and SK-20-698).
A subvertical, reactivated synvolcanic structure, this newly documented zone of discordant, replacement-style mineralization occurs uncharacteristically in the hanging-wall andesites and interflow sediments above the historically mined Contact Mudstones. To date, the 21C-HW Zone mineralization has been outlined over a strike length of 160 m and is open for expansion along strike and dip. Prior to the discovery of this mineralization, the only other occurrence of an economically mineralized synvolcanic structure in the hanging wall rocks of the Eskay Creek deposits occurs at the fittingly named HW (Hanging Wall) Zone, which is situated stratigraphically above the Contact Mudstones of the 21B Zone.
"Although this newly developing zone is in its infancy, there are many positive implications associated with this finding from both a resource development and exploration perspective" comments Paul Geddes, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "Firstly, this portion of the pit constrained resource was considered unmineralized waste rock due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators and it will now likely translate into additional resources in the Company's upcoming resource update, which is expected to be released this spring. Secondly, this new information clearly demonstrates that the Eskay Creek mineralizing events in the hanging wall rocks were not constrained to a single locale as exemplified by the original HW Zone. This discovery fortifies the sizable exploration potential of this large-scale mineralizing system for both near mine and regional resource expansion."
21E Zone Continues to Validate High Tenor of Pit Constrained Mineralization
Equally as impressive are the tenor and widths that have recently been drilled in the 21E Zone as is highlighted by 27.13 g/t Au, 271 g/t Ag (30.74 g/t AuEq) over 10.00 m (SK-20-746) including impressive subintervals grading 109.00 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag (111.65 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m and 89.10 g/t Au, 2,450 g/t Ag (121.77 g/t AuEq) over 0.80 m. This intercept represents a 20 m step out and potential expansion of in-pit resources due to its location outside the limits of the existing resource model. The 21E Zone is situated on the eastern flank of the Eskay Creek deposits and represent a combination of primary exhalative mineralization overprinted and enriched by auriferous fluids during protracted reactivation of synvolcanic structures.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by the end of 2021. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Core Length
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Zone
SK-20-692
78.40
98.45
20.05
4.33
13
4.50
21C
Including
79.40
80.40
1.00
9.89
19
10.14
21C
SK-20-698
79.05
108.30
29.25
1.39
8
1.49
21C
SK-20-698
120.25
135.30
15.05
1.77
71
2.72
21C
SK-20-720
121.65
160.00
38.35
2.43
33
2.86
21C
Including
142.94
143.82
0.88
21.20
8
21.31
21C
and
143.82
145.00
1.18
9.99
13
10.16
21C
SK-20-721
127.30
152.00
24.70
3.87
7
3.96
21C
Including
138.24
139.07
0.83
15.10
<5
15.10
21C
and
139.07
139.72
0.65
10.05
<5
10.05
21C
and
139.72
140.37
0.65
10.60
<5
10.60
21C
and
140.37
141.36
0.99
13.90
7
13.99
21C
SK-20-722
123.66
129.50
5.84
1.15
14
1.34
21C
SK-20-722
137.00
152.00
15.00
3.38
10
3.52
21C
Including
138.00
138.50
0.50
49.30
27
49.66
21C
SK-20-723
18.00
21.10
3.10
3.37
100
4.70
21E
SK-20-723
27.80
40.86
13.06
1.54
109
2.99
21E
Including
37.00
37.50
0.50
2.59
1515
22.79
21E
SK-20-724
20.00
24.26
4.26
4.27
110
5.73
21E
Including
22.00
23.00
1.00
7.81
199
10.46
21E
SK-20-724
35.50
46.00
10.50
1.77
258
5.21
21E
Including
45.00
45.50
0.50
3.36
3050
44.03
21E
SK-20-726
162.00
172.06
10.06
0.75
5
0.82
21C
SK-20-726
175.00
179.03
4.03
1.24
5
1.31
21C
SK-20-727
119.12
134.50
15.38
1.18
11
1.32
21E
SK-20-727
143.50
153.00
9.50
0.70
40
1.23
21E
SK-20-728
112.00
126.50
14.50
1.12
31
1.53
21E
SK-20-728
129.50
150.00
20.50
1.17
107
2.60
21E
Including
136.87
137.50
0.63
1.84
999
15.16
21E
SK-20-729
141.72
147.52
5.80
1.32
8
1.43
21C
SK-20-731
7.64
22.85
15.21
1.43
370
6.36
HW
Including
13.00
16.00
3.00
2.55
1475
22.22
HW
SK-20-731
32.58
45.00
12.42
0.66
35
1.12
HW
SK-20-732
8.70
17.42
8.72
6.33
884
18.11
HW
Including
8.70
10.00
1.30
11.05
5460
83.85
HW
and
10.00
11.00
1.00
12.75
253
16.12
HW
and
11.00
12.50
1.50
13.85
128
15.56
HW
SK-20-732
20.50
23.00
2.50
0.73
20
0.99
HW
SK-20-732
27.00
38.00
11.00
0.82
9
0.94
HW
SK-20-735
126.00
134.23
8.23
4.51
480
10.91
21C
Including
127.00
128.00
1.00
7.03
923
19.34
21C
and
128.00
128.97
0.97
0.99
1180
16.72
21C
and
130.20
131.00
0.80
3.70
932
16.13
21C
and
131.00
131.60
0.60
16.85
966
29.73
21C
and
132.10
133.10
1.00
7.73
172
10.02
21C
SK-20-735
147.80
159.00
11.20
4.23
231
7.31
21C
Including
147.80
148.80
1.00
1.04
759
11.16
21C
and
148.80
149.80
1.00
1.30
1030
15.03
21C
and
149.80
150.53
0.73
1.50
768
11.74
21C
and
154.23
155.00
0.77
31.00
46
31.61
21C
and
155.00
156.00
1.00
13.05
13
13.22
21C
SK-20-735
162.08
196.00
33.92
2.69
30
3.09
21C
Including
176.50
178.00
1.50
23.00
90
24.20
21C
and
178.00
178.50
0.50
7.36
225
10.36
21C
SK-20-735
200.50
207.96
7.46
0.96
7
1.04
21C
SK-20-735
210.50
215.00
4.50
1.39
5
1.46
21C
SK-20-736
47.50
52.00
4.50
3.82
211
6.63
21E
SK-20-736
55.55
58.50
2.95
0.61
113
2.12
21E
SK-20-737
67.45
74.21
6.76
1.40
15
1.60
21E
SK-20-737
92.45
105.50
13.05
1.03
141
2.91
21E
Including
102.50
104.00
1.50
1.26
1040
15.13
21E
SK-20-738
109.00
135.45
26.45
2.53
42
3.09
21E
SK-20-739
53.81
56.00
2.19
1.56
6
1.64
21E
SK-20-740
100.64
115.50
14.86
8.02
541
15.23
21E
Including
106.50
107.97
1.47
17.80
4820
82.07
21E
and
107.97
109.50
1.53
20.10
387
25.26
21E
and
111.00
112.50
1.50
13.15
7
13.24
21E
and
112.50
114.00
1.50
12.90
13
13.07
21E
SK-20-741
65.00
67.27
2.27
1.34
10
1.47
21E
SK-20-741
148.50
160.00
11.50
1.74
21
2.01
21E
SK-20-742
4.76
14.25
9.49
1.36
26
1.71
21E
SK-20-742
22.00
30.52
8.52
0.57
48
1.21
21E
SK-20-742
53.00
56.00
3.00
1.12
7
1.21
21E
SK-20-742
60.00
84.50
24.50
3.34
160
5.48
21E
Including
62.00
63.00
1.00
3.58
723
13.22
21E
and
63.00
64.00
1.00
3.91
592
11.80
21E
and
64.00
64.91
0.91
3.22
820
14.15
21E
and
64.91
65.86
0.95
2.78
691
11.99
21E
and
79.60
81.00
1.40
9.46
60
10.26
21E
SK-20-743
73.00
83.00
10.00
1.35
39
1.87
21E
SK-20-743
86.00
100.00
14.00
1.61
6
1.69
21E
SK-20-744
33.20
35.20
2.00
0.33
44
0.92
21E
SK-20-744
73.65
93.50
19.85
1.78
11
1.94
21E
SK-20-745
79.35
104.50
25.15
1.55
19
1.81
21E
SK-20-745
109.20
111.50
2.30
0.53
45
1.13
21E
SK-20-746
56.00
66.00
10.00
27.13
271
30.74
21E
Including
59.44
60.40
0.96
29.30
36
29.78
21E
and
60.40
61.40
1.00
109.00
199
111.65
21E
and
61.40
62.20
0.80
89.10
2450
121.77
21E
and
62.20
63.10
0.90
40.80
350
45.47
21E
and
63.10
64.00
0.90
11.95
42
12.51
21E
SK-20-746
81.06
86.45
5.39
2.13
36
2.60
21E
Including
85.40
85.90
0.50
8.51
143
10.42
21E
SK-20-747
3.77
8.50
4.73
0.43
218
3.33
21E
SK-20-747
13.00
26.30
13.30
0.87
154
2.92
21E
Including
20.50
22.00
1.50
1.89
1065
16.09
21E
SK-20-748
118.00
120.50
2.50
0.10
246
3.38
21C
SK-20-748
126.91
133.28
6.37
3.35
596
11.30
21C
Including
126.91
127.50
0.59
6.04
770
16.31
21C
and
127.50
128.50
1.00
3.14
1505
23.21
21C
and
128.50
129.00
0.50
1.08
808
11.85
21C
and
129.00
129.67
0.67
12.50
549
19.82
21C
SK-20-748
145.15
174.50
29.35
3.20
83
4.31
21C
Including
159.00
160.00
1.00
12.45
40
12.98
21C
and
170.81
171.73
0.92
8.68
192
11.24
21C
and
171.73
173.00
1.27
11.15
14
11.34
21C
SK-20-748
180.50
198.61
18.11
0.90
19
1.16
21C
SK-20-748
201.50
220.50
19.00
1.13
5
1.20
21C
SK-20-749
9.18
27.15
17.97
1.15
176
3.50
21E
Including
24.90
25.70
0.80
2.55
2180
31.62
21E
SK-20-749
49.30
94.00
44.70
2.01
54
2.73
21E
Including
90.00
91.00
1.00
1.95
1075
16.28
21E
SK-20-750
10.58
24.00
13.42
1.06
75
2.06
21E
SK-20-750
54.60
65.00
10.40
6.01
6
6.09
21E
Including
60.63
62.00
1.37
14.10
<5
14.10
21E
SK-20-751
9.00
15.68
6.68
0.84
21
1.12
21E
SK-20-751
18.50
21.50
3.00
0.91
40
1.43
21E
SK-20-751
45.50
57.00
11.50
2.25
5
2.32
21E
SK-20-752
8.26
14.00
5.74
0.84
79
1.90
21E
SK-20-752
19.50
27.00
7.50
0.85
29
1.24
21E
SK-20-752
47.98
76.00
28.02
5.68
38
6.18
21E
Including
59.68
60.64
0.96
21.30
129
23.02
21E
and
64.90
66.00
1.10
11.00
8
11.11
21E
and
67.50
69.00
1.50
17.40
104
18.79
21E
and
69.00
70.50
1.50
14.50
64
15.35
21E
and
70.50
71.75
1.25
9.64
41
10.19
21E
SK-20-753
142.70
160.00
17.30
2.54
5
2.61
21B
SK-20-753
165.50
168.00
2.50
0.79
5
0.85
21B
SK-20-754
147.00
172.00
25.00
3.92
26
4.27
21B
Including
166.00
167.50
1.50
9.76
56
10.51
21B
and
167.50
169.00
1.50
11.30
84
12.42
21B
SK-20-754
176.50
179.50
3.00
0.77
5
0.84
21B
SK-20-756
168.32
171.00
2.68
8.26
5
8.32
21C
Including
168.32
169.50
1.18
12.05
5
12.12
21C
SK-20-756
181.50
187.50
6.00
0.99
5
1.05
21C
SK-20-757
56.21
58.65
2.44
1.73
37
2.21
21E
SK-20-757
101.91
130.00
28.09
4.11
164
6.30
21E
Including
103.79
105.00
1.21
12.65
121
14.26
21E
and
112.20
113.26
1.06
21.30
630
29.70
21E
and
121.60
122.75
1.15
16.15
800
26.82
21E
and
122.75
124.18
1.43
4.07
1460
23.54
21E
SK-20-759
57.00
59.80
2.80
0.92
5
0.99
21E
SK-20-759
63.55
89.65
26.10
3.85
53
4.55
21E
Including
71.00
72.00
1.00
11.00
82
12.09
21E
and
81.00
82.00
1.00
12.20
230
15.27
21E
and
82.00
83.00
1.00
9.18
150
11.18
21E
and
84.00
85.00
1.00
11.00
178
13.37
21E
and
85.00
85.65
0.65
10.70
144
12.62
21E
SK-20-760
64.15
81.50
17.35
1.89
37
2.37
21E
Including
71.50
72.85
1.35
9.94
110
11.41
21E
SK-20-761
59.30
61.35
2.05
1.17
26
1.52
21E
SK-20-761
64.90
70.25
5.35
0.61
13
0.79
21E
SK-20-761
108.25
111.95
3.70
3.41
15
3.61
21E
SK-20-762
103.96
108.50
4.54
0.92
24
1.25
21E
SK-20-763
83.10
86.00
2.90
1.60
11
1.75
21E
SK-20-763
114.50
140.00
25.50
2.49
213
5.34
21E
Including
115.90
117.40
1.50
9.33
76
10.34
21E
and
128.75
129.50
0.75
13.35
4300
70.68
21E
and
131.00
131.90
0.90
4.30
434
10.09
21E
SK-20-764
74.11
115.00
40.89
3.14
114
4.65
21E
Including
101.03
103.00
1.97
9.49
684
18.61
21E
and
103.00
105.00
2.00
19.15
86
20.30
21E
and
112.00
114.00
2.00
4.06
720
13.66
21E
SK-20-765
158.50
162.60
4.10
1.03
5
1.10
21C
SK-20-765
168.50
177.68
9.18
1.18
5
1.25
21C
SK-20-766
9.00
14.00
5.00
0.65
17
0.87
21E
SK-20-766
18.20
26.50
8.30
0.72
115
2.25
21E
SK-20-766
54.50
73.60
19.10
1.64
19
1.90
21E
SK-20-767
87.55
108.50
20.95
1.99
34
2.44
21E
SK-20-767
113.00
120.00
7.00
2.54
8
2.64
21E
SK-20-768
39.00
43.00
4.00
0.63
29
1.01
21E
SK-20-768
66.70
69.50
2.80
0.29
511
7.10
21E
SK-20-768
83.00
97.50
14.50
5.60
22
5.89
21E
Including
93.00
94.50
1.50
12.25
15
12.45
21E
and
94.50
96.00
1.50
23.30
23
23.61
21E
SK-20-769
84.50
90.00
5.50
1.25
8
1.36
21E
SK-20-769
96.00
99.00
3.00
0.57
60
1.36
21E
SK-20-769
108.00
124.00
16.00
1.84
90
3.04
21E
SK-20-770
59.00
72.17
13.17
4.98
28
5.35
HW
Including
67.42
68.21
0.79
12.85
36
13.33
HW
SK-20-771
62.88
82.10
19.22
4.15
94
5.40
HW
Including
69.97
70.66
0.69
81.10
1595
102.37
HW
SK-20-772
71.74
78.00
6.26
3.65
358
8.43
HW
Including
74.00
75.00
1.00
4.40
1065
18.60
HW
and
75.00
76.13
1.13
6.45
300
10.45
HW
SK-20-773
69.50
85.00
15.50
5.35
113
6.86
HW
Including
73.00
74.00
1.00
25.90
166
28.11
HW
and
74.00
76.26
2.26
11.15
569
18.74
HW
SK-20-774
118.00
120.30
2.30
5.77
67
6.66
21B
Including
119.75
120.30
0.55
15.15
243
18.39
21B
SK-20-774
128.60
138.50
9.90
3.14
36
3.62
21B
Including
134.00
135.50
1.50
9.59
97
10.88
21B
SK-20-774
143.00
153.00
10.00
1.30
13
1.48
21B
SK-20-774
173.00
183.50
10.50
2.37
58
3.14
21B
Including
178.00
179.00
1.00
15.95
550
23.28
21B
SK-20-775
122.50
125.50
3.00
1.65
8
1.76
21B
SK-20-775
133.50
154.00
20.50
2.15
110
3.62
21B
Including
134.00
135.00
1.00
16.30
305
20.37
21B
and
136.50
137.00
0.50
3.63
1400
22.30
21B
and
137.00
137.50
0.50
4.14
1360
22.27
21B
SK-20-775
162.00
165.00
3.00
0.69
12
0.85
21B
SK-20-775
168.50
177.50
9.00
1.82
9
1.94
21B
SK-20-775
182.00
186.50
4.50
1.40
5
1.47
21B
SK-20-776
140.00
150.00
10.00
9.00
68
9.91
21E
Including
141.00
142.50
1.50
20.90
83
22.01
21E
and
144.00
145.50
1.50
10.85
50
11.52
21E
and
145.50
147.00
1.50
14.15
100
15.48
21E
SK-20-777
31.00
33.21
2.21
1.51
24
1.83
21E
SK-20-778
28.00
30.50
2.50
0.89
30
1.29
21E
SK-20-778
142.85
154.00
11.15
3.80
30
4.20
21E
SK-20-780
78.50
109.00
30.50
4.65
11
4.80
21C
Including
86.60
88.10
1.50
19.85
20
20.12
21C
SK-20-780
112.40
114.65
2.25
1.04
10
1.17
21C
SK-20-780
120.55
123.40
2.85
4.33
41
4.88
21C
Including
121.40
122.40
1.00
10.75
82
11.84
21C
SK-20-780
126.60
148.00
21.40
3.27
8
3.37
21C
Including
128.60
130.00
1.40
11.75
21
12.03
21C
and
130.00
131.00
1.00
11.80
14
11.99
21C
SK-20-781
38.40
42.96
4.56
1.70
5
1.76
HW
SK-20-782
48.00
56.05
8.05
2.61
5
2.67
HW
SK-20-783
34.00
36.00
2.00
1.07
5
1.14
HW
SK-20-783
40.00
50.00
10.00
2.59
16
2.81
HW
SK-20-784
32.00
44.50
12.50
2.33
428
8.04
HW
Including
40.00
41.50
1.50
3.73
774
14.05
HW
and
41.50
43.00
1.50
2.70
1515
22.90
HW
SK-20-786
43.40
51.15
7.75
2.04
257
5.47
HW
Including
49.00
49.70
0.70
4.72
1925
30.39
HW
SK-20-786
54.30
60.30
6.00
1.35
63
2.19
HW
SK-20-787
34.13
36.30
2.17
0.64
13
0.81
HW
SK-20-787
39.75
46.50
6.75
2.03
41
2.58
HW
SK-20-787
50.17
53.70
3.53
1.20
88
2.37
HW
SK-20-787
59.70
63.00
3.30
0.51
62
1.34
HW
SK-20-788
175.17
219.50
44.33
2.22
23
2.52
21C
SK-20-793
63.95
66.08
2.13
1.24
23
1.55
21E
SK-20-793
70.50
102.56
32.06
2.29
30
2.69
21E
Including
98.50
99.41
0.91
17.15
174
19.47
21E
SK-20-807
42.25
44.36
2.11
5.96
253
9.33
21B/NEX
SK-20-807
54.35
64.30
9.95
1.27
13
1.43
21B/NEX
SK-20-807
68.00
75.00
7.00
1.12
5
1.19
21B/NEX
SK-20-725
ABANDONED
SK-20-730
ABANDONED
SK-20-733
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-734
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-755
ABANDONED
SK-20-758
ABANDONED
SK-20-779
ABANDONED
SK-20-785
ABANDONED
SK-20-789
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-790
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-791
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-792
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-794
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-20-795
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-796
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-797
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-798
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-799
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-800
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-801
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-802
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-803
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-804
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-805
NOT DRILLED
SK-20-806
NOT DRILLED
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.
Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:
Hole-ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
SK-20-692
9718.0
10727.4
876.5
102.6
114.0
-72.0
SK-20-698
9717.6
10728.0
885.2
148.3
130.3
-69.2
SK-20-720
9757.6
10745.1
893.2
160.0
150.0
-76.0
SK-20-721
9757.2
10745.9
894.0
152.0
170.1
-83.0
SK-20-722
9756.8
10745.3
894.1
152.0
180.0
-78.1
SK-20-723
10080.4
10292.6
967.7
50.0
42.9
-74.9
SK-20-724
10078.3
10295.9
974.3
46.0
260.1
-82.1
SK-20-725
9718.0
10727.4
876.5
31.0
90.1
-51.2
SK-20-726
9718.4
10727.2
882.0
190.0
92.4
-51.0
SK-20-727
10142.3
10496.9
961.2
153.0
265.8
-71.0
SK-20-728
10142.8
10495.8
963.5
150.0
250.2
-70.1
SK-20-729
9755.3
10753.6
883.7
160.0
57.3
-76.9
SK-20-730
9880.2
10677.4
934.9
16.0
118.5
-88.2
SK-20-731
9952.1
10791.4
891.5
45.0
50.0
-81.0
SK-20-732
9947.0
10815.8
884.2
45.0
100.2
-85.2
SK-20-735
9762.7
10287.7
1019.7
220.0
145.1
-81.0
SK-20-736
10102.9
10643.3
929.6
75.0
90.0
-77.0
SK-20-737
10099.1
10641.9
928.9
115.0
270.2
-57.1
SK-20-738
10099.4
10642.7
929.9
150.0
269.9
-75.0
SK-20-739
10099.3
10642.8
930.8
56.0
269.9
-69.0
SK-20-740
10099.1
10641.2
930.5
120.0
270.0
-63.1
SK-20-741
10099.9
10642.9
930.6
160.0
269.8
-80.3
SK-20-742
10105.3
10305.4
974.4
103.0
134.9
-84.2
SK-20-743
10082.5
10602.1
931.2
100.0
270.4
-79.4
SK-20-744
10082.2
10602.5
932.3
97.0
270.1
-71.2
SK-20-745
10084.7
10612.9
933.5
120.0
270.2
-75.1
SK-20-746
10084.4
10613.4
933.6
94.0
270.2
-61.0
SK-20-747
10117.4
10303.3
973.3
30.0
187.5
-89.5
SK-20-748
9762.6
10287.6
1019.0
222.0
139.8
-85.6
SK-20-749
10112.2
10316.7
976.0
111.0
108.5
-89.8
SK-20-750
10112.6
10316.7
976.0
65.0
28.2
-80.0
SK-20-751
10112.1
10319.0
974.9
60.0
86.9
-75.1
SK-20-752
10112.6
10316.4
976.0
103.0
134.8
-80.1
SK-20-753
9880.2
10675.0
930.4
178.0
333.8
-89.5
SK-20-754
9862.3
10483.1
1002.4
195.4
110.0
-77.1
SK-20-755
10099.3
10642.8
930.6
59.7
270.3
-69.2
SK-20-756
9677.4
10720.5
860.0
230.0
103.9
-60.1
SK-20-757
10099.0
10642.0
930.9
130.0
270.0
-69.0
SK-20-758
9718.0
10727.4
884.8
37.0
95.0
-50.0
SK-20-759
9999.3
10666.7
937.0
92.7
140.0
-71.0
SK-20-760
9999.1
10666.8
936.9
85.0
196.2
-83.1
SK-20-761
10109.3
10649.7
930.5
130.0
270.0
-62.1
SK-20-762
10108.5
10650.3
930.9
125.0
270.0
-55.0
SK-20-763
10109.1
10649.5
931.0
140.0
270.1
-68.0
SK-20-764
10098.9
10642.3
930.5
116.0
276.9
-45.1
SK-20-765
9717.6
10728.8
884.1
190.0
94.1
-49.0
SK-20-766
10110.4
10327.8
970.5
75.0
74.6
-89.8
SK-20-767
10133.2
10449.5
966.3
120.0
223.2
-70.3
SK-20-768
10133.6
10449.0
966.3
105.0
238.8
-60.0
SK-20-769
10134.4
10449.1
966.4
125.0
245.8
-77.0
SK-20-770
10010.9
10715.5
927.5
73.0
265.8
-75.0
SK-20-771
10009.3
10717.1
930.6
83.0
289.9
-56.9
SK-20-772
10010.5
10716.0
927.9
78.0
303.1
-68.1
SK-20-773
10010.1
10716.9
929.6
85.0
302.7
-57.0
SK-20-774
9865.4
10657.0
946.5
190.0
124.6
-54.7
SK-20-775
9866.3
10656.2
947.5
191.0
132.3
-57.1
SK-20-776
10154.1
10573.1
943.4
150.0
229.2
-52.1
SK-20-777
10155.0
10573.7
945.0
150.0
235.8
-50.0
SK-20-778
10154.4
10573.6
943.8
155.0
237.9
-55.1
SK-20-779
9675.2
10721.4
858.4
80.0
104.5
-68.2
SK-20-780
9717.7
10728.4
887.0
150.5
114.1
-72.0
SK-20-781
9962.6
10708.0
915.8
58.0
80.0
-80.1
SK-20-782
9962.6
10708.0
915.8
63.0
94.9
-66.0
SK-20-783
9962.4
10704.9
921.6
60.0
294.9
-68.0
SK-20-784
9963.1
10705.6
920.7
56.0
312.9
-79.0
SK-20-785
9675.2
10721.4
858.4
60.0
104.4
-69.5
SK-20-786
9986.9
10792.7
906.0
63.0
263.9
-85.0
SK-20-787
9984.1
10793.7
908.8
63.0
264.2
-68.0
SK-20-788
9675.2
10721.4
858.4
230.0
104.9
-69.5
SK-20-793
10098.3
10633.9
925.6
111.0
270.0
-54.0
SK-20-794
10098.3
10634.8
926.7
115.0
270.3
-61.0
SK-20-807
9936.6
10908.4
880.4
75.0
300.2
-72.9
