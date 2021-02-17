Six New Members Join TuneIn's Board

TuneIn, the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service, today announced new executive appointments to its leadership team, including Paul Brody to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Rob Deichert to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Joe King to Chief Product Officer (CPO). Yasmin Coffey has been elevated to Chief Legal Officer (CLO), and Kevin Straley will continue to serve as Chief Content Officer (CCO). The news comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Richard Stern to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and a new investment in TuneIn led by Innovation Endeavors. One of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world, TuneIn's unparalleled offering brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio.

Additionally, six new members will join TuneIn's Board and bring their deep expertise in the areas of business, technology, media and entertainment, including: Eric Botto; Steve Cakebread; Sukhinder Singh Cassidy; Greg Coleman; Rick Scanlon; and Harpinder Singh.

"TuneIn's mission to reinvent radio for our connected world has been greatly accelerated during this unprecedented time when live audio has quickly become a trusted companion for millions of new listeners adjusting to the new normal," said Stern. "I'm proud to welcome a distinguished group of senior leaders and board members to TuneIn who will help us build on the incredible momentum of 2020 to drive innovation and growth at a global scale."

TuneIn Executive Leadership Appointments:

Paul Brody: In his role as CTO, Brody leads the Technology and Engineering teams in regards to capabilities and systems, and oversees the technology that underlies TuneIn's innovative live audio streaming service. Previously, Brody served as CTO at Rakuten Advertising, where he built and operated the technology for the company's ad platforms and innovative e-commerce measurement business. Prior, he served as Chief Product Officer for CleverTap, co-founder and CEO of Sococo, and Vice President of Products for Yahoo!.

Rob Deichert: As CRO, Deichert is responsible for driving revenue growth for TuneIn, and will oversee ad sales, revenue and content operations, as well as marketing and communications. Previously, Deichert served as CEO, Eyeview, where he refactored the product roadmap, business processes and developed a plan to continue scaled growth. Prior, he held the position of COO at digital advertising company 33 Across. Deichert also served as Managing Director of North American Operations, Criteo.

Joe King: As CPO, King is responsible for TuneIn's product management and interaction design. Previously, he served as Principal Product Manager, Kindle Content at Amazon.com, where he translated a vision for world-class digital books into a new global technology and content platform across all Kindle apps and devices and product roadmaps for readers, publishers and authors, and led Kindle in Motion to offer customers immersive multimedia reading experiences. Prior, he led product, engineering and design at an early Amazon Studios incubator.

Yasmin Coffey: As CLO, Coffey is responsible for leading deal negotiations, litigation activities, and contract oversight. Previously, she served as Head of Legal. Prior to TuneIn, she was a Legal and Business Affairs Attorney at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles.

TuneIn Board Members:

Eric Botto is an entrepreneur and technology executive with over two decades of experience. He was co-founder and CTO of Slice Technologies, a consumer purchase data analytics company acquired by Rakuten, co-founder and CTO of FiberTower, a cell tower backhaul company which merged with First Avenue Networks, and led large scale disk drive development programs at Quantum, acquired by Maxtor and Seagate.

Steve Cakebread is currently the CFO of Yext, having led the company through its IPO. Prior, Steve served as CFO of Pandora, including through its IPO, as well as President and Chief of Strategy for Salesforce.com, and CFO of Autodesk.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy is aninternet executive and entrepreneur with experience building, scaling, and leading businesses for over 20 years, including Stubhub, Google, theBoardlist, Yodlee, Polyvore, Joyus and Amazon.

Greg Coleman is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Lerer Hippeau Ventures and sits on numerous boards at the intersection of technology, media and advertising including BuzzFeed Japan, LoopMe, Skimlinks and Botify. He served as President forBuzzFeed, Criteo and the Huffington Post.

Rick Scanlon is a founding partner at Innovation Endeavors and led the firm's investments in AlphaSense and TuneIn. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Marker LLC, a New York-based leading venture capital and growth equity firm focused on the U.S. and Israel.

Harpinder Singh is a partner at Innovation Endeavors and a former CEO and entrepreneur. He was co-founder and CEO at Slice Technologies, which was acquired by Rakuten, and co-founder and the head of product and marketing at FiberTower, which merged with First Avenue Networks.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the leading live streaming and on-demand audio service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also unlock exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg Media, as well as commercial-free music channels for every mood and activity. For more information please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

