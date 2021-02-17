Balbix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Automated Cybersecurity Posture Management for Enterprises

Recognition highlights Balbix's innovative approach, superior product quality and rapid growth as areas of excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American cybersecurity posture management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Balbix, Inc. with the 2021 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its BreachControl cybersecurity posture management platform. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. The solution monitors data from enterprises' assets, including servers, desktops, laptops, mobile devices, infrastructure elements, cloud services, and the Internet of Things, to establish a comprehensive asset inventory. Balbix also performs continuous vulnerability assessment, prioritization, and drives gamified workflows for security mitigation by risk owners across the organization.

"BreachControl automatically analyzes the enterprise for breach risks across hundreds of attack vectors, including unpatched software, misconfigurations, passwords, poor encryption and more. Specialized machine learning algorithms assess both breach likelihood and business impact on individual assets, asset groups, and whole organizations," said Hiten Shah, Senior Research Analyst. "Being always on, it delivers up-to-date risk visibility and accurate supporting information to security teams."

Balbix monitors the enterprise using sensors and connectors. The sensory data is deduped and collated to relevant assets. Specialized machine learning models analyze data to surface risks and provide actionable recommendations to mitigate vulnerabilities and risk issues. For prioritizing security issues, BreachControl assesses five factors: vulnerability severity, threat level, business criticality, asset exposure, and relevant security controls. The platform provides a unified, easy-to-use UI with customizable views based on the organizational structure and other business context.

"BreachControl's dashboards and workflows expedite action by presenting actionable mitigation tasks, with relevant threat intelligence, heat maps, and detailed security and inventory information", noted Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Balbix also provides customization options to meet enterprises' unique needs, supporting a broad class of cybersecurity jobs and projects. By reducing costs, saving time, and preventing security incidents, the company has established itself as the leader in the American cybersecurity posture management market."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Technology Innovation Leader by Frost & Sullivan," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. "Infosec teams try to discover and mitigate vulnerabilities using multiple tools and manual workflows but can't keep up. Balbix addresses this challenge by enabling automation of cybersecurity posture. Our customers are able to achieve rapid reduction in their breach risk without needing armies of Infosec analysts or huge budgets."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

