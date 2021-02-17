Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
17.02.2021 | 14:04
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

17 February 2021

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Result of extraordinary general meeting

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, is pleased to announce that the resolutions put to shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

As stated in the Company's announcement of 25 January 2021, it is expected that the migration of the settlement system relating to trading in the Company's shares from CREST in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium will occur on 15 March 2021. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the AIM market in London.

Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by a poll and the results are set out below.

No.ResolutionVotes forVotes againstVotes withheldTotal votes cast% of issued share capital voted
1Shareholders' consent to the migration24,585,241
(99.99%)		1,248
(0.01%)		156 24,586,48945.9%
2Approval and adoption of new articles of association24,585,341
(99.99%)		1,248
(0.01%)		56 24,586,58945.9%
3To give effect to aspects of the migration24,585,341
(99.99%)		1,248
(0.01%)		56 24,586,58945.9%

Notes

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "votes" for total
  2. A "vote" withheld is not a valid vote in Irish law and was not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against"

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
