Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Announces Successful Pritumumab In-Vitro Trial Data in Collaborative Covid-19 Treatment Study with Syracuse University

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is excited to announce the publication of strong In-Vitro study results from its research collaboration with Syracuse University.

The data show that Pritumumab ("PTB") successfully blocked 80% of viral entry into cells. Based on these results, PTB will be advanced to laboratory-based animal studies.

Syracuse University researchers, Alison Patteson, assistant professor of physics, and Jennifer Schwarz, associate professor of physics, recently published the study outcomes featuring the viability of certain antibodies to block SARS2 from entering cells by way of cell-surface vimentin, a pathway for the virus to enter the body. The research publication maybe viewed at https://thecollege.syr.edu/news-all/news-from-2021/keeping-sars2-out-of-the-cell/ .

Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick, stated, "The publication by Syracuse University validates the potential for PTB to be used by people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The data arising from this research suggest PTB blocks uptake of COVID-19, reducing the spread of the infection in the body. These results may further suggest the efficacy of PTB administered in therapeutic combination with other drugs targeting different pathways."

An article published in The Journal of Biological Medicine (Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7) specifically mentioned cell surface vimentin as a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to the Coronavirus. This article was instrumental in driving Nascent's investigation into the utility of its anti-vimentin antibodies in battling Viral Infections.

Nascent is currently developing methods to treat Viral Infections along with a traditional vaccine platform. In addition, Nascent recently opened its Phase I Clinical Trial for Brain Cancer at Hoag Family Cancer Institute and Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute Presbyterian, and the Company looks forward to providing additional updates on that process in the near future.

