NuScale Power and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant New Build (KNPP-NB) agree to work together to evaluate NuScale's innovative technology as a long-term clean energy solution in Bulgaria

NuScale Power announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant New Build Plc (KNPP-NB) to consider deploying NuScale's innovative small modular reactor (SMR) technology at the Kozloduy power plant location.

KNPP-NB is a public limited company established to commission new nuclear power capacity on the existing nuclear power site. This MOU further demonstrates the strong international interest in NuScale's technology as a premier means to aid the transition to carbon-free energy across the globe.

The Kozloduy site is home to Bulgaria's only operating nuclear power plants, and in conjunction with the Council Of Ministers' recent decision to extend the capacity of the Kozloduy site, KNPP-NB is exploring the possibility of utilizing advanced nuclear technology at this location. The goal of the agreement is to evaluate NuScale's SMR technology for its suitability to be deployed at the Kozloduy site. Under the MOU, NuScale will support KNPP-NB as they conduct a number of studies and analyses including the development of a project timeline with milestone deliverables for a feasibility study, a project specific cost estimate, and engineering, planning, licensing, and other activities as mutually agreed upon by the parties supporting the potential implementation of a NuScale plant.

"NuScale's safe, scalable technology is a perfect solution for Bulgaria as it looks to expand and diversify its clean energy portfolio," said John Hopkins, NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "NuScale is excited to work with a prominent energy partner, such as KNPP-NB, on this potential deployment of our technology, and we look forward to demonstrating the numerous benefits our SMRs can bring to the region."

"The need to implement safe, reliable and maneuverable power onsite at Kozloduy is well understood," said Lyuben Marinov, KNPP-NB Chief Executive Officer. "The NuScale SMR is one of the best options to achieve European and Bulgaria policy goals in a liberalized power market, improve the security of energy supply, and add sufficient value in national gross domestic product (GDP)."

In August 2020, NuScale's SMR became the first and only design to ever receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. NuScale continues to maintain strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design, planning of plant delivery activities, and startup and commissioning plans. NuScale will be able to deliver its first module to a client in 2027.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design-power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules-offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR, and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. NuScale has a new logo, brand, and website. Watch the short video.

Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant New Build Plc is headquartered in city of Kozloduy, Vratza Province, Republic of Bulgaria. Find us on the web at www.npp-nb.bg.

