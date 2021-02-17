European Commission Injects EUR 800.000+ Into Serendipity B.V.'s Digital Toolbox

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission has decided to invest EUR 800.000+ in the Digital Toolbox through the Research and Innovation call on Urban Air Mobility Flying Forward 2020 (FF2020). The funds will be allocated for the refinement of the Digital Toolbox and the acceleration of its rollout in cities and regions throughout Europe.

The Digital Toolbox is an instrument that helps cities and regions in their journey to adapt their digital infrastructure. The High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE) is the first field lab in which the Digital Toolbox is being tested, fine-tuned, and applied on Urban Air Mobility.

"At present the main challenges for cities and regions in securing the standards for procurement, interoperability & integration are causing major bottlenecks while implementing and upscaling large smart cities," says Jonas Onland Managing Partner of Serendipity. "We created The Digital Toolbox to successfully address this."

The development of the Digital Toolbox is part of FF2020, which is a three-year collaborative innovation and research project of the European Commission. After completing the launching on site at HTCE, the instrument will be rolled out in four other field labs across the Europe the University of Oulu in Finland, Tartu Science Park in Estonia, Ospedale San Raffaele Milan in Italy and the City of Zaragoza in Spain.

"Our moonshot is that cities and ecosystems will be able to order and manage their digital infrastructure," Onland says "and this with just a few clicks!"

About Serendipity

Serendipity, founded in 2020, is based in Eindhoven. Serendipity helps ecosystems see the future and create sustainable, resilient and livable cities. Through innovation, technology and progress management (a balanced approach between advisory, program and project management), Serendipity helps cities, campuses and stadiums realize their digital transformation strategy. Serendipity creates a global network of sustainable and resilient cities in Europe and the world.

It's an agile network organization leveraging global minds and makers (people and organizations) who are game-changers in their respective fields. Serendipity is able to move fast on new developments (social and technology) with a focus on implementation and impact.

