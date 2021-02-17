Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Astro Aerospace (OTCQB: ASDND) ("Company" or "Astro"), a global leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles and drones, announced today that it has appointed Kingswood Capital Markets ("Kingswood") in preparation to become a NASDAQ-listed company.

Kingswood Capital Markets is a global full-service middle market investment bank. Kingswood helps its clients grow through optimal capital raising structures. Its team of experienced investment professionals has collectively financed over $50 billion in public and private capital markets and provides strategic solutions to clients across a wide spectrum of industries.

Kingswood's expertise has been engaged to aid in both Astro's NASDAQ uplist and business growth, as part of the Company's endeavors to disrupt the current aerial vehicle industry with technology that is safe, user-friendly and economically and environmentally sustainable.

"Traffic congestion and pollution is rapidly increasing across our planet," stated Astro CEO Bruce Bent. "The UN predicts that global populations living in urban areas will increase to 68 percent by 2050, which means these problems will only become further amplified."

Astro's growth to a NASDAQ-listed company will be a huge accelerator of its vision of a world led by greener and more efficient drone transportation. Drones are currently an estimated $100 billion market (Source: Goldman Sachs Research).

Mr. Bent continued, "We appointed Kingswood for its proven capabilities and track record. A capital raise and anticipated NASDAQ listing will be monumental in enabling Astro to access greater capital markets and influential investors."

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace is the developer of the world's most advanced, autonomous, short haul, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles.

Our mission is to make self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at anytime, from anywhere, and to turn this new and exciting aircraft into a mainstream mode of transportation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) delays in bringing products to key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (iv) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (x) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xi) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our vision is "Flight Made Easy".

Visit www.flyastro.com for more information.

For inquiries contact Mike@flyastro.com.

Astro Aerospace Ltd

320 W. Main Street

Lewisville, TX 75057

