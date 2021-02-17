Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased report that they have contracted Abitibi Geophysics Inc. to complete a DasVision Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey on its Tower Stock Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Property"). The Project, which has not seen any exploration activity for more than eight years, is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and consists of 126 unpatented mining claims and 157 ha of patented lands, covering in total about 1 944 hectares (19.44 square km).

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, "I am pleased to see the drill turning on the Property and the implementation of the DasVision IP survey. We have a robust database with historical drilling information and data, as well as historical and current surface sampling that gives us great confidence in the targets we have chosen for our first phase drilling program. I am convinced that the IP survey will further enhance the Project and give us a lot more information for future drilling programs, including more information on how the zones are connected, and provide new near-surface and deeper-seated targets."

The DasVision distributed array survey is designed for deep mineral exploration, up to 1000 m depth, and includes a 3D inversion of the data to allow for integration with our existing exploration work. The IP survey will encompass an area of approximately 4 x 4 km, covering some of the Company's main exploration targets including the U-V Zone and the Bench Zone areas. To date, there have been various historical IP surveys done over the Property but these have covered only small portions of the Property.

The Company believes that the DasVision IP survey will provide a better understanding of the structures that are likely controlling gold distribution and will also provide quality subsurface information about the approximately 700 m gap between the U-V and Bench zones. The IP survey is designed to test depths of +800 m and will take approximately four weeks to complete. Once the IP survey is complete, all of the data will be integrated with the Company's database of historical drill hole and surface sampling, and a 3D model will be generated.

Table 1 provides a summary of historical drilling highlights from the Tower Stock Gold Project. It is important to note that a multitude of historical drill holes ended in gold mineralization, hosted by volcanic rocks; a selected list of these holes is provided in Table 2. Historical exploration data and information provided in Tables 1 and 2 has not been verified by a qualified person ("QP").

Table 1. Summary of selected historical drill core assays.

Drill Hole Interval (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) DDH 02-02 30.5 - 42.5 12 3.28 including 41.0 - 42.5 1.5 23.17 DDH 02-03 57.5 - 59.0 1.5 1.28 and 162.5 - 236.0 73.5 1.05 including 177.5 - 192.5 15 2.08 Including 179.0 - 180.5 1.5 5.05 TM03-11 12.0 - 13.5 1.5 1.2 and 51.0 - 91.5 40.5 1.27 including 63.0 - 67.5 1.5 7.31 including 66.0 - 67.5 1.5 19.76 TM-04-01 64.5 - 70.5 6 2.76 and 81.0 - 84.0 3 3.06 including 81.0 - 82.5 1.5 5.64 TM-04-02 42.0 - 43.5 1.5 546.8 and 69.0 - 85.5 16.5 1.73 including 84.0 - 85.5 1.5 13.73 TM-04-03 33.0 - 34.5 1.5 2.47 and 64.5 - 84.0 19.5 47.22 including 73.5 - 75.0 1.5 588.89 including 75.0 - 76.5 1.5 19.12 TM-04-06 132.0 - 133.5 1.5 3.26 and 133.5 - 135.0 1.5 164.69 and 135.0 - 138.0 3 1.17 TM-04-09 51.0 - 52.5 1.5 1.26 and 171.0 - 232.5 61.5 2.4 including 177.0 - 184.5 7.5 4.17 including 195.0 - 214.5 19.5 3.41 including 222.0 - 232.5 10.5 3.21 TM-04-12 246.0 - 289.5 43.5 1.02 including 271.5 - 282.0 10.5 2.07 TM-04-15 64.5 - 81.0 16.5 3.89 including 70.5 - 72.0 1.5 34.46 and 273.0 - 274.5 1.5 1.01 TM-04-16 117.0 - 120.0 3 3.29 including 103.5 - 106.5 3 1.32 TM-04-19 43.5 - 78.0 34.5 1.25 including 46.5 - 48.0 1.5 15.76 including 64.5 - 67.5 3 2.12 and 90.0 - 96.0 6 3.13 TM-04-22 183.0 - 193.5 10.5 3.25 TM-04-24 246.0 - 250.5 4.5 1.06 and 264.0 - 270.0 6 1.5 and 298.5 - 334.5 36 1.02 including 298.5 - 300.0 1.5 9.35 including 304.5 - 324.0 19.5 1.89 including 333.0 - 334.5 1.5 1.14 and 30.0 - 34.5 4.5 7.5 and 208.5 - 211.5 3 3.96 TM-04-36 43.5 - 48.0 4.5 1.77 and 54.0 - 57.0 3 25.23 including 54.0 - 55.5 1.5 50.03 and 75.0 - 78.0 3 3.87 and 222.0 - 223.5 1.5 1.24 TM-05-38 16.5 - 24.0 7.5 5 including 18.0 - 19.5 1.5 16 TM-11-62 152 - 225.5 73.5 0.82 including 168.5 - 189.5 21 1.76 including 180.5 - 188 7.5 3.44 TM-11-63 180.5 - 185 4.5 4.93 and 228.5 - 239 10.5 0.36 and 302 - 312.5 10.5 0.41 and 356 - 365 9 1.75 TM-11-67 14 - 101 87 0.98 TM-11-75 20 - 30.5 10.5 0.58 and 38 - 65 27 2.01 and 80 - 93.5 13.5 0.56 and 104 - 114.5 10.5 0.32 TM-11-84 6.5 - 21.5 15 0.44 and 63.5 - 65 1.5 1.1 and 71 - 116 45 1.01 including 71 - 78.5 7.5 2.43 and 81.5 - 95 13.5 0.85 and 104 - 110 6 1.93

*intervals are not indicative of true widths

Table 2. Summary of selected drill holes that terminated in gold mineralization.

Zone Drill Hole End of Hole

(m) Final Assay

Au (ppb) U-V TM-02-03 236 741 U-V TM-03-11 201 303 U-V TM-04-21 225 387 Bench TM-04-30 201 1563 Bench TM-07-56 401 1978 Bench TM-11-73 120 403 Bench TM-11-74 152 1007 Bench TM-11-77 122 712 Bench TM-11-86 146 938 Bench TM-11-87 152 889

With at least 2 km of potential strike between the U-V Zone gold deposit in the northwest and the last recorded exploration drilling (TM-07-58: 6.0 metres @ 5.42 g/t Au) to the southeast, the Company believes there is ample opportunity to build both low- and high-grade gold resources over a large area.

A Qualified Person ("QP") has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

