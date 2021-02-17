Winners, Inc.: VegasWINNERS Retains Kate Lowenhar-Fisher of the International Gaming Law Firm Dickinson Wright PLLC. to Apply for U.S. Gaming Licenses

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announces it has retained the services of Kate Lowenhar-Fisher of Dickinson Wright PLLC., a prominent International gaming law firm to apply for online sports wagering affiliate registration and licenses in various United States jurisdictions.

VegasWINNERS will be pursuing the sports wagering licenses to legally be able to participate in revenue models that compensate VegasWINNERS through either a flat fee or variable revenues calculated on the amount of the deposit, bet, or revenue from that user.

Kate is a leading Nevada gaming attorney who counsels many of the world's premier gaming companies on regulatory issues in connection with mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, reorganizations and financings. She has extensive experience advising clients on issues related to Internet gaming, social gaming, fantasy sports, liquor licensing, nightclubs, restaurants, sweepstakes, contests, and promotions. She regularly represents individuals and businesses before regulatory agencies, including the Nevada State Gaming Control Board, the Nevada Gaming Commission, the Clark County Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board and the Las Vegas City Council. She is a member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors and the International Masters of Gaming Law. Kates prominent assignments can be found at https://www.dickinson-wright.com/our-people/kate-lowenhar-fisher?tab=2

ABOUT DICKINSON WRIGHT PLLC.

Dickinson Wright PLLC (formerly Dickinson, Wright, Moon, Van Dusen & Freeman), is a law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. With over 475 lawyers across more than 40 practices and industries, Dickinson Wright serves clients from nineteen offices, six of which are in Michigan. According to the National Law Journal's 2020 NLJ 500 ranking of firms based on size, Dickinson Wright is ranked 103rd in the United States. Dickinson Wright maintains a diverse range of practice areas, including administrative & regulatory, anti-trust & trade regulation, appellate, automotive, automotive litigation, banking & financial services, bankruptcy, business technology, Canadian & U.S. Litigation Differences, construction, corporate, corporate finance, cyber security, data privacy, emerging business, employee benefits, energy & sustainability, environmental, estate planning & administration, family law, gaming, government relations, healthcare, hospitality, immigration, Indian law, insurance, intellectual property, labor & employment, litigation, media, sports & entertainment, mergers & acquisitions, municipal law & finance, patent litigation, private equity, products liability, real estate, schools & education, securities, taxation and transportation.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/

