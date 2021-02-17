DNA Brands Inc.: DNATags Files For Trademark

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:DNAX) in collaboration with Santo Mining Corp dba Santo Blockchain Labs, (OTC PINK:SANP) are pleased to announce they have filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) the trademark for DNATags, an authentication technology focused on the $17 Billion anti-counterfeit packaging market; under the goods and or service registered at the USPTO for DNATags are in the following classes:

International Class -009

Downloadable computer software for managing and validating cryptocurrency transactions using blockchain-based smart contracts; Downloadable computer software for managing and verifying cryptocurrency transactions on a blockchain; Downloadable software for blockchain-based inventory management.

International Class -016

Marking ink containing biologics for use in authentication of objects

International Class -035

Compiling indexes of information using blockchain technology

International Class -036

Blockchain-based payment verification services

International Class -042

Providing user authentication services using Blockchain for e-commerce transactions; Providing user authentication services using blockchain-based software technology for cryptocurrency transactions; User authentication services using single sign-on technology for online software applications; User authentication services using technology for e-commerce transactions

International Class -044

Maintaining patient medical records and files using blockchain technology

DNATags will be focusing on various industries in which there is an immediate urgent need for authentication of products such as in the Pharmaceutical, Cannabis, and Health and Beauty Aid. In a recent press release from Verified Market Research recently published on September 22, 2020, they stated "Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most profitable sectors of global trade in illegally copied goods. Fraudulent drugs harm and even kill millions of people across the globe. It causes serious damage to the brand names of big pharmaceutical manufacturers. In November 2017, the WHO determined that fake medicine estimates for 10% in total of USD 300 billion in the pharmaceuticals industry, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing public use of online pharmacies coupled with the new mass producer of counterfeit medicines has widened the market for falsified drugs." additionally they also stated "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Worth $ 17.47 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research"

Adrian McKenzie, CEO of DNA Brands, "We are rolling out a branding, marketing, and revenue-generating roadmap to launch DNATags and DNARewards, during the weeks to come, I will be updating our investor community on our advancements. We are pushing the envelope to get DNATags into the hands of consumers". additionally, Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Blockchain Labs stated "Technology is a great tool to help fix many of the global issues we face, but without a seasoned and strong sales and marketing team, many technological products never make it; I am personally thankful for the guys at DNA Brands that can and will make DNATags what I have envisioned it to be."

ABOUT DNATags and DNARewards

DNATags and DNARewards are owned and operated by DNA Brands, Inc. and Santo Blockchain Labs. DNATags is a blockchain authentication solution for consumers to check the authenticity of the product at the same time earning rewards via DNARewards. DNA Brands is a Holding company and since March 2020, the company has engaged in branding, digital marketing, and sales development in the solar sector and will now begin marketing DNATags. SANTO is a software development company that focuses on the development of blockchain smart digital contracts and IoT internet of things for everyday life. The Company also operates a website at https://santopool.com (ADAPOOL Ticker: SANP) that provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) holders. Though its 100% owned subsidiary; SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, the company leverages its highly efficient software engineers, VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.

Adrian McKenzie-Patasar

561-654-5722

info@dnabrandsinc.com

www.dnabrandsinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.

SOURCE: DNA Brands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630220/DNATagsTM-Files-For-Trademark