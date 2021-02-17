REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for Online Purchases

Company to Provide Cryptocurrency Payment Integration through Coinbase Commerce

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced that it has selected Coinbase Commerce as its cryptocurrency payments partner and has completed the technical and financial integrations to accept cryptocurrency payments on its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

The addition of a cryptocurrency payment integration allows Reviv3 Procare to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, DAI, Litecoin and USD Coin for all online shopping purchases of its premium hair and skincare products under its Reviv3 Procare brand at www.reviv3.com.

"We are pleased to announce the acceptance of cryptocurrency via our partner Coinbase Commerce, offering a unique opportunity to attract a diverse, new customer base and participate in the growing cryptocurrency economy," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reviv3 Procare. "With younger consumers increasingly demanding alternative options for payments, Coinbase Commerce allows us to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment yet receive U.S. dollars as we normally would, all without having to hold cryptocurrencies.

"For our company, cost savings related to the acceptance of cryptocurrencies include avoiding the high fees of traditional credit card payment methods and reducing or eliminating issues related to fraud-related chargebacks or mistakes. This new purchasing option adds one more competitive element to our direct-to-consumer strategy and will be a key marketing highlight for our tech-savvy millennial shoppers. Recent Forrester's research found that merchants who integrate cryptocurrency payments into their platforms saw an average return on investment of 327%. We look forward to the continued integration of next-gen services that provide added value to our customers, and in turn, our shareholders."

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

