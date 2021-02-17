Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, is proud to be recognized by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat while presenting Singapore's national budget for the financial year April 2021 to March 2022.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the new national budget is structured to equip Singapore workers with deep and future-ready capabilities. As part of the budget, the "Open Innovation Platform facilitates the matching of problems faced by companies and public agencies with solution providers, and co-funds prototyping and deployment." Through the Open Innovation Platform, the Building and Construction Authority was matched with TraceSafe, "to develop solutions for safe reopening of worksites. The firms developed real-time systems that helped construction site owners conduct contact tracing and health monitoring of their workers," said the Deputy Prime Minister in parliament on Tuesday, February 16.

"We're proud to work alongside the Singaporean government and enterprise partners, as well as Deloitte, to support real-time systems for a connected worker ecosystem," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "By expanding our operations in Singapore we're strategically positioned to assist enterprises and the government to build solutions that prioritize worker safety."

In addition to Singapore, TraceSafe's wearable safety technology is trusted by government agencies and enterprise partners worldwide, including Canada, Hong Kong, Brunei, and the Cayman Islands.





About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

