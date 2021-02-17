Greater Than Selected for 2020 CCBJ Business Achievement Awards

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than the Swedish insurtech and AI provider, received honours from Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ) for its innovative AI technology and exceptional way to raise awareness about safe and environmentally responsible driving.

The award speaks to Greater Than's enterprise-wide focus on developing technologies and innovations advancing climate and sustainability services across the global market.

Greater Than has, since 2014, partnered with clients worldwide by providing AI, digital solutions and strategic support to maintain better pricing of premiums, smart customer retention and targeted customer acquisition, and raise awareness about safe and environmentally responsible driving.

"We are very honoured and proud to receive this acknowledgement for the second year in a row. It means a lot to us, and to the industries, we're operating with. Working for a safer and cleaner road environment is at centre-court for the Insurance- and new mobility companies we're working with.

Greater Than uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evaluate driving patterns in real-time. The Enerfy AI has been trained with driving data since 2004 and identifies real-time driving patterns with 99,98 % accuracy to real risk and level of accident probability. The AI platform compares these patterns to a database with near one billion unique driving situations, based on analyses of over 130 billion kilometres of driving. Enerfy uses and analyses in-depth details down to multiple datasets per second. Each second of the dataset creates a driving pattern that the AI evaluates in real-time and translates to both risk and carbon footprint.

CCBJ Award also highlights the global event, the FIA Smart Driving Challenge, the world's first international competition in smart driving, and its capacity to make a crucial impact on a sustained road environment.

"FIA Smart Driving Challenge provide a great opportunity for all motorist, organisations and nations globally to start working to significantly lowering the carbon footprint and accidents on the road." - Says Johanna Forseke, CBO Greater Than

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) is a worldwide initiative created by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Greater Than to encourage everyday motorists worldwide to drive safer more environmentally friendly. All required to join the challenge is downloading the FIA SDC app, connecting it to the car via Bluetooth, and start to get scored and inspired to drive smarter.

The Business Achievement Awards program recognises business performance in various areas, including strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, exceptional projects and technology development.

The 2020 CCBJ Business Achievement Awards ceremony will take place virtually on Zoom on Friday, March 12, 2021

