Column Technologies and Highmetric Unify Under Renewed Highmetric Brand, Strengthen Commitment to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Clients Worldwide

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Column Group, including Highmetric, Column Technologies, Column Information Security, Vorto and TradeHelm, today announced that it has unified the group under its Highmetric brand as part of a strengthened commitment to bringing the full benefits of digital transformation to its clients. The group has over twenty years' combined experience in Enterprise Service Management, identity governance, cloud operations, DevOps, and custom application development, and holds top-tier partnership status with the world's leading enterprise technology innovators, including ServiceNow, Sailpoint, AWS, Okta, AppDynamics and Atlassian.

"We're now one of the few firms in the world with the scale and experience to manage complex projects across the entire digital stack while retaining the agility and responsiveness that our clients have come to love," said Highmetric CEO and co-investor, Rami Cassis. "This move is a signal of our ability to deliver more integrated solutions that accelerate digital transformation, providing a seamless experience between our expert teams, more flexible delivery models, and unprecedented value from our diverse technology partners."

The Highmetric team is backed by The Acacia Group, the specialist technology investors who acquired the Column Group in May 2019. Since then, Acacia has brought additional capability to the group through the acquisition and integration of Vorto, a UK-based ServiceNow partner with unique IP and deep experience in the financial services sector, and TradeHelm, a nearshore software development, DevOps and managed services provider based in Argentina. Acacia continues to work with the Highmetric leadership team to develop plans for other acquisitions that will further enhance the company's technical capabilities and bring more scale to the business.

Acacia Group Partner Craig Dawson said: "Since the first acquisition, we've been extremely impressed at the collaboration between the teams and their ability to help clients align technology with strategy to pursue new opportunities at a time of fundamental change in the global economy. We look forward to working with the team to take the company from strength to strength."

Highmetric's renewed mission is to ensure that technology delivers on its promise to unite people, enhance experiences, accelerate innovation and drive growth-aligning IT operations with business operations and creating new ways for lines of business to collaborate. That mission is executed through a uniquely flexible and efficient delivery model that includes onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery and developer talent giving 24-7 support to clients regardless of their location.

Highmetric brings together over 600 technology and program management specialists in multiple locations across the Americas, Europe and South Asia. They deliver technology strategy and advisory services, solution design and implementation, and managed services to clients across a range of sectors including financial services, healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, digital media and government. Over the past twenty years, their expertise has been deployed on more than 3000 client projects worldwide.

"The technology landscape is increasingly complex," continued Cassis. "Our job is to deliver better business outcomes by guiding our clients to make informed choices which we implement, maintain and develop to the very highest standards. We're privileged and excited to be on this journey with our clients and partners."

About Highmetric

Highmetric (formerly Column Technologies & Highmetric) is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients. The company has more than twenty years' experience in Enterprise Service Management, Identity Governance, Cloud Operations, DevOps and Managed Services. It's team of over 600 skilled problem-solvers works to deliver on technology's promise to connect people, enhance experiences, accelerate innovation and drive growth. The company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including ServiceNow, AWS, Sailpoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian.

