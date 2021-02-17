Turnkey Capital Inc.: Turnkey Capital Issues February 2021 Shareholder Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB:TKCI), a business growth accelerator, today announced that the Company had issued a February 2021 Letter to Shareholders providing highlights on the Company's recent developments.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I would like to start by thanking each of you for your continued support of Turnkey. I believe we have a great opportunity and the right team to execute our plan. Today I would like to share some background information, accomplishments to date and our path forward.

After years of helping companies achieve growth and profitability and seeing how devastated businesses were at the onset of COVID, we set out on a mission to develop an efficient, innovative, and sophisticated business model to maximize the value of undervalued assets and intellectual properties. Many progeny enterprises begin with strong concepts and market-worthy business plans but find themselves limited by the need for experienced corporate management, lack of capital and weak financial infrastructure. Unlike many of the other accelerators in the market today, Turnkey is not primarily focused on start-up opportunities but rather companies with proven operations or income producing assets in high-growth industries. We take a hands-on approach to craft a customized program to accelerate revenues and provide a highway for companies to achieve sustainable profitability. Through our extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives, our goal is to provide the missing ingredients to maximize value for all stakeholders.

With the acquisition of Egg Health Hub, Inc. last year we set out on our journey to build a diversified portfolio of under-valued assets. We tasked our new President, Alan Tucker, with identifying, analyzing and presenting acquisition candidates. We focused our attentions on under-valued assets in high-growth industries where minimum investments could yield maximum returns. Our initial portfolio companies were chosen based on current market landscape and the speed at which we believed we could accelerate revenues. After an aggressive go to market strategy, we are pleased to report the following highlights to date:

Completion of the acquisition of real estate assets that offer solutions to the increasing housing shortage. The professionally managed global real estate market reached $9.6 trillion in 2019.

Completion of the acquisition of a renewable energy company that launches us into the fastest growing segment of the high-profile energy market. The global renewable energy market expects to grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025.

Completion of the acquisition of a health services company designed to give providers an innovative infrastructure solution to deliver health and wellness services. The U.S. health care spending grew 4.6 percent in 2019, reaching $3.8 trillion.

Completion of the acquisition of a natural water sourcing company focused on acquiring water assets in targeted demographic areas. The bottled water market is expected to reach $505.19 billion by 2028.

Our recent acquisitions have propelled us into the markets of real estate, renewable energy, health services, and water. As the COVOD-19 pandemic has created more investment opportunities and the new administration is focused on delivering on key election promises, we believe our diversified portfolio sets the stage for multiple avenues for success. Now we go to work with our seasoned team to share knowledge, networks, growth strategies and execution infrastructures to create a custom path forward for each opportunity. Our executive team has over 100 years of combined experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, finance, sales, marketing, operations, and public relations. Together we will build an accelerator model for each company and provide resources where needed for rapid execution.

We are in the process of creating a new corporate brand identity to better reflect our market position as a leader in providing premium resources to accelerate growth for our profile companies. Our goal is to deliver a new logo and website this quarter.

As a company we are committed to providing updates to our shareholders. It is our goal to increase transparency to the marketplace by proving more frequent reports on our accomplishment and future progress.

Again, thank you for your support and being part of our exciting journey. I wish each of you a healthy and prosperous 2021.

Neil Swartz, CEO

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business growth accelerator focused on under-valued assets. By providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support, TurnKey becomes the key ingredient to maximize the potential of its acquired assets. Turnkey's extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of proven development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

