Increasing Demand For Last-Mile Drone Delivery Is Boosting The Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past few years, drones have exploded int a wide number of markets, both military and civil consumer & commercial use... and for a wide number of reasons, but it's the delivery markets that seems to be the segment that will see the most usage and therefor revenue growth… and the newest sector could outpace them all… the BVLOS segment… the beyond Visual Line Of Sight. In the beginning, drones had to be seen… in the line of sight… of its operator. New BVLOS technological developments now can allow the drone to significantly expand its field of operation. Uses across the all the segments can all be impacted by this enhancement. BVLOS has applications that can be intrinsic to the military and civilian markets, such as Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, Medical, Emergency medical Devices Delivery and Commercial Delivery Market for all types of consumer goods, foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals. According to Research And Markets said that, in the civil front, pharmaceutical and medical device companies (will) account for the largest revenue share. This is attributable to the growing demand for safer transport of drugs and life-saving medical devices during outbreaks and emergencies. On the other hand, the blood bank segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing need to ensure the safe and timely delivery of blood and blood components. The report said that the autonomous BVLOS drone industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Active stocks in the markets this week include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Boeing (NYSE: BA).

Another report from BIS Research added that: "The autonomous BVLOS drone market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2029 owing to the emergence of new commercial applications that specifically require BVLOS, increase in safety in commercial and military application, and considerable reduction in time and cost. However, stringent regulatory framework and inadequate supporting infrastructure and technologies act as the major challenges for the market. The growing need for enabling real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) information about the remote areas has become an essential need for military operations."

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT.CNQ) (OTCQB: PLRTF)BREAKING NEWS:PLYMOUTH ROCK'S DRONE BREAKS WORLD RECORD FOR DRONE DELIVERY DURING UN MISSION AND SEEKS OFFICIAL RECOGNITION FOR A NEW RECORD -Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing threat detection and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce that the United Nations (UN) mission in Somalia, using a PRT drone on a routine return delivery, broke the existing beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone delivery record. Plymouth Rock believes that this flight has set an additional new record for complete 'round trip' autonomous delivery capability.

On February 10, 2021, between 09.00 and 09.30 ZULU, a PRT delivery drone, in service with the UN, delivered a 6.5kg agricultural load in a 22.20km round trip flight in Somalia. The mission was completed in 30 minutes, with the drone flying outbound into a 35km headwind, at an average flying height of 400ft. The drone took off, reached its destination, dispatched its cargo precisely, and returned to its launch area with no pilot intervention or requirement to stop and change a battery. The flight and mission have been repeated multiple times since the above date.

The existing official world record was set at 34 minutes in China on September 12, 2019 when a DJI M600 drone flew a 2.25kg bedding quilt, packed within an aerodynamic box was flown 16.597km in Shanghai. The average flight height was 85ft (25m). This record included a stop and land halfway to swap batteries. https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/421372-longest-delivery-drone-journey

UN observers and aviation officials that monitor scheduled UN flights have agreed to supply the recorded flight data and witness statements required for the official recognition by Guinness adjudicators.

"The flight data and mission particulars by any measure put the performance capabilities of our most basic UAV platform far beyond the commercial deliverables of the prior record holder's drone," stated Carl Cagliarini, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "At PRT, we don't exist to break records. We are here to apply our ingenuity to deliver outcomes that make PRT the obvious choice for professional entities that need successful, immediate results. Prior to this operational development, PRT have been in communication with large internet-based enterprises and military & space aircraft companies. They both require a ubiquitous sub-25Kg drone that can perform autonomous tasks over distance and deliver. This UN mission achievement now demonstrates a capability that removes a great deal of risk to assist their decisions," concluded Cagliarini.

"As a CEO, I am deeply proud of this achievement," stated Dana Wheeler, Co-Founder & CEO of PRT. "This mission deliverable in Somalia will resonate throughout the UN and the many organizations and programs that will require precise unmanned delivery and mission critical autonomous utility aircraft. The news that Plymouth Rock Technologies has technically outperformed the capabilities and endurance of the largest Chinese commercial drone vendor is not only a huge accomplishment for PRT, but a significant advance for the U.S. aviation sector as a whole". Read this and more news for PRT at:https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon customers in the U.S. could soon have their deliveries completed by an unmanned drone. The Federal Aviation Administration has recently approved Amazon's Prime Air service, which will use drones to deliver packages. The FAA issued a "Part 135 air carrier certificate using unmanned aircraft systems" to Amazon on Saturday, the agency confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY.

Similar certificates have been issued to Wing Aviation, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, and UPS Flight Forward. In a statement, David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air said the company will continue working on their technology to integrate delivery drones into the airspace. "This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA's confidence in Amazon's operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world," said Carbon.

Google is seeking authorization to explore enlisting drones to help fight wildfires as part of parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently continued exploration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a variety of commercial and government purposes.

January/February 2021, the company filed an application with the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct tests of drones at a private property in Firebaugh, California. Google's Research Climate and Energy Group intends to use crop-spraying drones designed by Homeland Surveillance & Electronics, LLC

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, recently announced that Kratos has received an additional order from a long-term international customer for 20 high-performance jet drones and support equipment to satisfy their continuing current and future missions and operations.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, said, "Over the last three years, in anticipation of future drone orders, Kratos ramped up production line rates on several of our drone systems so that we would have a constant rate of aircraft coming off the production line to meet not only contracted but also future demand. In most cases, our orders are now exceeding our initial production rates as a result of our increase in orders. This is great news for our company and our personnel as we have established such a substantial backlog of production orders and are now increasing our production rates even further. We appreciate our customers' confidence in our systems and our ability to deliver within the often-tight schedules. Importantly, these international orders help our production economies-of-scale enabling us to retain our low-cost benchmarks for all our customers including international and across the U.S. Government."

Boeing (NYSE: BA) is setting an ambitious target to advance the long-term sustainability of commercial aviation, committing that its commercial airplanes are capable and certified to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. Boeing has previously conducted successful test flights replacing petroleum jet fuel with 100% sustainable fuels to address the urgent challenge of climate change.

According to the Air Transport Action Group, U.S. Department of Energy and several other scientific studies, sustainable aviation fuels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's life cycle with the potential to reach 100% in the future. Today, sustainable aviation fuels are mixed directly with conventional jet fuel up to a 50/50 blend - the maximum allowed under current fuel specifications. In order to meet aviation's commitment for reducing carbon emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2050, airplanes need the capability to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels well before 2050.

