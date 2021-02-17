How Rise in Geriatric Population is Spurring Growth of Aortic Stent Grafts Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyses

Market players are focusing on capacity expansion to attain an extra edge among their competitors.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the aortic stents grafts market that the market will record a CAGR of 7.6% through 2028. Demand for aortic stent grafts is anticipated to continue surging due to the high adoption of endovascular repair surgeries.

"New product launches with improved stent-graft designs are expected to provide enormous opportunities for the growth of the aortic stent grafts market and fulfill the demand from surgeons to overcome complications during surgeries." says the FMI analyst.

Aortic Stent-Grafts Market - Important Highlights

Over the projected timeframe, North America is expected to contribute a large sales share to the overall demand for aortic stent-grafts.

According to product type, It is anticipated that the abdominal aortic stent graft product form segment will reflect a high sales share in the global demand for aortic stent-grafts.

Due to growing manufacturers' emphasis on a product launch for TEVAR procedures, the thoracic aortic stent-graft segment is expected to gain a considerable share in the projected timeframe.

According to end-users, the hospitals are expected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast years.

Aortic Stent-Grafts Market - Drivers

It is anticipated that rising government measures to reduce the burden of abdominal aortic aneurysms, optimistic guidelines, and regulatory approvals would fuel the development of the demand for aortic stent-grafts.

The increasing prevalence of aortic aneurysms among the older population is one of the market drivers for aortic stents grafts.

The key factors that are projected to fuel the growth of the aortic stent grafts market are attractive reimbursement policies and the introduction of new minimally invasive technologies.

Aortic Stent-Grafts Market - Restraints

One of the main reasons hindering the development of the demand for aortic stent grafts is the shortage of trained health care practitioners.

product recalls about issues on the safety of the item are creating deterrents

COVID-19 Impact on Aortic Stent-Grafts Market

During this time there has been a disruption in the supply and demand chain which has caused an impact on the revenue of the aortic stents grafts in a negative way. However, this is estimated to be a temporary effect and the market is expected to have a turnaround. The pandemic has led to a decrease in the patient's flow in the hospitals, and doctor chambers. This has caused a reduction in the number of cardio surgeries and that in turn has affected the aortic stents graft market.

Competitive Landscape

The aortic stent graft industry is consolidated with a wide number of key players competing in the global market. Cook Medical, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, MicroPort Scientific Corporation Inc., Medtronic Plc., Lombard Medical, Inc., Endologix, INC., Terumo Corporation Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cryolife Inc., and Lombard Medical Inc. are examples of some of the major players listed in the world market for aortic stent-grafts.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the aortic stent grafts market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (abdominal aortic stent graft and thoracic aortic stent grafts. ), end-use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers/outpatient surgical centers), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

