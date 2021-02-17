Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holdings Going Full Throttle After Launching Strategic Alliance With Premium Boat Builder Robalo/Chaparral in 2020

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG) continues to remain steadily on course with the announcement of its recent strategic alliance developed with premium boat builder Chaparral and Robalo Boats, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marine Products Corporation (MPX).

"It has been a remarkable time for us," says Orlando Hernandez of Victory Marine Holdings. "It was impossible not to be affected by the global tragedy unfolding before us daily. Yet, with dedicated focus and determination, we are now positioned to take full advantage of the coming economic resurgence."

2020 presented wide-ranging challenges, encompassing restrictions on travel, commerce, and business development. Our association with Chaparral and Robalo will open the door to unlimited growth potential in 2021 and beyond:

Chaparral and Robalo Boats is a well-recognized and respected brand in the marine industry. They are known for premium watercraft products popular with luxury boaters and the recreational boating market.

In addition to the luxury marine market, Chaparral and Robalo enjoys significant market share with their outboard pleasure boats, outboard sport deck boats, Vortex jet boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Victory Marine Holdings will be the sole and exclusive distributor for Chaparral and Robalo boats in Costa Rica.

Even as Covid restrictions were in place for most of 2020, they were able to create sales. As restrictions have been lifted, inquiries have increased, and all expectations indicate sales will rise accordingly.

Chaparral and Robalo are two of the most respected names in boat building whose history of stability, innovation, and success is the power propelling them to the forefront of the boating industry worldwide.

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

