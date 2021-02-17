Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, today announced the appointment of Auditrium as independent auditor.

As previously announced, the internal auditor engaged in January 2021 is making good progress on the internal preparation and reviews to fulfill the requirements for the independent external audit and therefore the Company is happy to announce that we have signed an agreement with Auditrium represented by their CEO - Urs Rindlisbacher - fulfilling the external independent Swiss audit.

"The addition of a respected independent auditor is another important step forward toward strengthening our financial transparency and building investor confidence," stated Marcel Gamma, CEO. "We continue to execute on our plans to become an SEC reporting issuer, and combined with the previously announced bolstering of our internal audit team, we believe having an external auditor is a positive step in our efforts to bring full transparency to the public as we work toward a future uplisting."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD ) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our brands, Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we have built a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. For more information visit www.cbdofdenver.com.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.



