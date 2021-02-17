DJ PhosAgro 4Q and FY 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 4Q and FY 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date 17-Feb-2021 / 17:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For Immediate Release 17 February 2021

PhosAgro 4Q and FY 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 19 February 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (17:00 Moscow; 9:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/phosagro20210219/ Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9126 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 313-209-4906 United States Toll 888-254-3590 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 5592368 Russian conference ID: 2118837 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Sequence No.: 93777 EQS News ID: 1169072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)