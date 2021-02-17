The government will add modules and inverters to the list of imported products which must meet minimum standards. Charge controllers and batteries are already subject to such requirements.The government of Bangladesh has decided to require certification of imported solar equipment by the Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution (BSTI), with the move to encompass foreign-made panels, inverters, charge controllers, and batteries. With Bangladesh's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) having determined the international standards which should be applied to such products ...

