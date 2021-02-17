Anzeige
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, February 17

17 February 2021

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board Changes

The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr Anthony Townsend has retired as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale
Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3 170 8732

