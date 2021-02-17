Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change
London, February 17
17 February 2021
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Board Changes
The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr Anthony Townsend has retired as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.
