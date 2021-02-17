Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
08:07 Uhr
3,820 Euro
-0,020
-0,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.02.2021 | 16:40
SThree: Issue of Shares

DJ SThree: Issue of Shares 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Issue of Shares 
17-Feb-2021 / 15:09 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 February 2021 
 
SThree plc 
Issued share capital 
 
SThree plc announces that today it issued 410,358 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's 
issued capital is now 133,402,698 Ordinary shares of 1p each. 
 
Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 133,366,931 ordinary shares of 1p each and there 
are 35,767 shares held in treasury. 
 
 
Jack Bowman 
Company Secretarial Assistant 
0207 292 6892 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  IOE 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   93791 
EQS News ID:    1169133 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 10:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
