Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Knob Creek® Bourbon, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category for more than 25 years, is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Knob Creek 9 Year Old to the Canadian market. This release marks the first official Canadian launch of a Knob Creek age-statement whiskey in more than four years.

Knob Creek® announces the highly anticipated return of Knob Creek 9 Year Old to the Canadian market, the first official Canadian launch of a Knob Creek age-statement whiskey in more than four years.

Knob Creek 9 Year Old is bottled at 100 proof, boasting notes of oak and vanilla and caramel sweetness. It has a rich, sweet, full-bodied taste, with a long glowing mouth-watering finish.

Knob Creek 9 Year Old will be hitting shelves across Canada later this month for a suggested retail price of $50 - $55 per 750ml bottle, market dependent.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Part of the original small batch bourbon collection from Kentucky, Knob Creek® Bourbon has set the standard for super-premium bourbon for more than 25 years, crafting an extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Introduced in 1992 by founding distiller Booker Noe, who pioneered the small batch bourbon movement, all Knob Creek expressions are patiently aged in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels and bottled in unique flask-shaped packaging. No matter the expression, Knob Creek's hard-earned flavor is crafted without shortcuts, and upholds the standards for what great whiskey ought to be. In recent years, Knob Creek has expanded its portfolio, introducing Knob Creek® Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon (120 proof/60% alcohol by volume) in 2011, Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey (100 proof/50% alcohol by volume) in 2012, Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey (115 proof/57.5% alcohol by volume) and Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, a limited-edition offering, (119.6 proof/ 59.8% alcohol by volume), both introduced in 2018.



About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith and Roku gin, and Midori liqueur.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

